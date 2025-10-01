Selena Gomez Unveils 3rd Gorgeous Gown For Benny Blanco Wedding -- MORE PICS!!

Selena Gomez continues to show off her wedding day!

Over the weekend, the actress and Benny Blanco announced they tied the knot while giving fans a look at her stunning wedding looks that she may or may not have stolen from Justin Bieber’s other ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie. She wore two dresses from Ralph Lauren, including a lace gown with a halter-style neck. Now we have another ‘fit to see!

Selly took to Instagram on Tuesday to post more photos from the celebration, revealing she wore a third custom Ralph Lauren gown that day! The halter and off-the-shoulder midi look features “a bodice of tulle, draped with hand-pleated and stitched panels of cotton, silk, and linen voiles to create an airy, elegant silhouette, while a tulle underskirt adds volume and movement,” per the designer.

She wore it to the reception, which you can see in one pic of her kissing and dancing with Benny while barefoot. Another shows more of the front as he and Selena hold a beverage in their hands while standing in front of their wedding cake. Swipe (below): to ch-ch-check it out:

Wow! Selena looks so beautiful! Reactions to the third dress, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]