What Taylor Swift Told Selena Gomez During Wedding Speech That Had Everyone 'Crying'!

Taylor Swift poured her heart out in her sentimental speech to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at their wedding!

The couple tied the knot in California on Saturday, and of course, bestie Tay Tay was in attendance. According to insiders for DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the Shake It Off artist delivered a very special speech to her “sister” during the wedding reception — a speech one insider called “so beautiful that some guests were crying.” And the bride was among those grabbing a tissue. Awww!

Related: Beautiful Hidden Tribute To Selena In Benny’s Wedding Ring Revealed!

During the speech, in front of about 170 guests, the songwriter took a trip down memory lane and “talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together both professionally and personally.” The insider added:

“[She] said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship over the years, they were always there for each other.”

Having seen her pal heartbroken so many times before, Taylor was thrilled when the pieces started falling into place for the Disney Channel alum. She told guests it was only “when Selena finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her that she fell in love with Benny.” What an amazing endorsement! Calling them the “perfect pair,” Taylor went on:

“In all the years she has known Selena, she has never seen her so happy.”

A second source said she talked about “always having Selena’s back and how they are sisters — and that while Selena may see Taylor as the big sister, Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much.” So sweet!

We’ve already heard the speech was full of inside jokes, and one of those had to do with Travis Kelce! Taylor’s fiancé couldn’t make it to the ceremony, but she still referenced him, the confidant dished:

“[She] joked in the speech that Selena beat her to altar but at least they both have found the loves of their lives.”

Hah!

Concluding her message to the lovebirds, she insisted the music producer is “the most perfect person” for the Only Murders in the Building lead, gushing:

“It isn’t luck that they found each other, it’s love.”

Awww! No wonder everyone was crying! What a beautiful tribute to the newlyweds.

Ed Sheeran also gave a speech — as he’s a really good friend to Benny. And Selena’s avuncular co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short gave a joint speech at the rehearsal dinner. Now that we bet was hilarious! We’re sure they all had such lovely things to say… but no one knows Selena’s heart like her BFF.

Reactions??

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]