Inside Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'Emotional' Wedding -- Vows, Decor, First Dance, How They Highlighted Her Sister, & MORE!

We’re finally getting some solid details about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s nuptials!

The couple said I do on Saturday in a lavish ceremony in California, surrounded by their closest friends and family — many of whom just happen to be beloved stars! Benny and Selly announced the news on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a peek at the wedding. Take a look at the pics and videos (below) if you haven’t seen them yet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Wonderful!

While fans got a glimpse at the festivities, we’ve all been dying to know more! The details were kept so under wraps! But you can’t keep good news quiet for long…

We already heard Selly’s BFF Taylor Swift gave a “long and loving speech,” and it sounds like it was perfect — funny, emotional, nostalgic. Ed Sheeran got up and said some words, too. And Steve Martin and Martin Short even said a couple words as a duo! So cool! Now we’re learning more about the special weekend! Prepared to break out your tissues, die-hard fans! The whole thing apparently was so “emotional”…

According to Us Weekly on Monday, the celebration kicked off on Friday with a rehearsal dinner. A source shared that Benny and Selena enjoyed a sit-down formal dinner inside a tent at Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, where they ate Thai food — including pad Thai, which they both “love.” Not only is it their favorite, it’s reportedly a nod to their early dates at a Thai restaurant. So sweet! The insider said the pair were with a “much smaller, intimate group” for the evening. Way, way smaller than the 170 guests who were at the actual ceremony!

Per the insider, Selena’s family from Texas, Benny’s inner circle, and several other celebrities all watched the duo exchange vows on Saturday, a moment which made everyone cry! The source said the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was “sobbing and crying so hard” during the ceremony, adding:

“Everyone there was sobbing, and it was extremely emotional.”

Aww! Benny had “much shorter” vows, even joking how his were not going to be “as long” as Selena’s speech. Of course, it doesn’t matter how short the speech was! It came from the heart, and that’s what matters most! And it brought even more tears to Selly’s eyes! The source continued:

“They were still very heartfelt and sweet, and Selena bawled her eyes out.”

Another moment where there wasn’t a dry eye in the house? It was when Benny gave Selena’s 12-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, a gift at the wedding! The insider revealed the music producer presented her with a coupon book to use for “whatever she needs,” explaining:

“If she needed something from them like a day to hang out or a shopping spree, Gracie could use a coupon with them for whatever she needed. It was very sweet, and everyone was crying over that too.”

How thoughtful! It’s the perfect way to remind Gracie that they’ll always be there for her, no matter what, and getting married won’t change that! Moving on…

We have the decor next! Yes, we even got details about the setup! And it’s shocking! The insider spilled that the wedding decorations were “very eclectic” since Benny planned the whole thing — not Selena! Wow! You don’t hear the groom taking charge of the planning every day! They noted:

“It was very much his style and was similar to the decor in their Beverly Hills home. He is very into design and loved doing it.”

There were Persian rugs and florals in brown, red, and white. The source mentioned Benny and Selena had “a lot of velvet elements,” and there were velvet couches “everywhere.” Sounds cozy! But why go with this vibe in SoCal? The source said that “they had rugs and carpet everywhere because Benny does not like to wear shoes.” And because of that, he and the actress didn’t wear shoes most of the night! Yes really! Even for their first dance!

The newlyweds choreographed a barefoot first dance with elements from two iconic movies, Dirty Dancing and Grease. Obviously, Selena didn’t wear her long custom white Ralph Lauren gown (the one that may or may not have been inspired by Justin Bieber’s other ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie) for a routine like that! She changed into a mid-length vintage white dress for the dance. The source said:

“Everyone was in awe!”

Of the dress or their dance moves? LOL!

As for the rest of the reception? The source told Us Weekly that Benny and Selena did not have a formal seated dinner inside the tent. Instead, there were cocktail tables “everywhere,” and Nobu catered the feast — meaning there was sushi, fish, and steak. Yum! For the dessert, they did not have a traditional wedding cake either. Instead their loved ones enjoyed an “elaborate” ice cream sundae bar. Yum!

The party went into the early morning hours, and it was a full-on party, full of dancing! Mark Ronson DJ’d, and a singer performed Barry White’s Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe. The guests joined in on the Jewish hora dance, including Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, and Steve Martin, who were in the middle holding hands with family members. The insider concluded:

“Everyone was dancing barefoot, having the best time. The wedding was pretty simple and not your typical ‘celebrity’ lavish wedding. They both just wanted to dance and have fun, and you could feel so much love from them.”

It sounds like an amazing wedding! Hopefully, those who attended the festivities drop behind-the-scenes videos and pictures soon — especially if her beloved Only Murders In The Building co-stars were among those busting a move on the dance floor! We need to see that comedy gold! Ha! Or a clip of Tay Tay’s heartfelt speech! We just want to see it all at this point!

What are your reactions to the new wedding details, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

