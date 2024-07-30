Selena Gomez Says She Was 'So Depressed' During Her ‘It Girl Era’ Amid Justin Bieber Drama -- And She's SO Much Better Off With Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez is thankful she is no longer in her “it girl era”!

Last month, someone posted a video to TikTok of old footage of the actress walking with her loose curls blowing in the wind through a crowd of fans and paparazzi while wearing a black dress and matching coat thrown over one shoulder. The clip notably played ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s track Company. Instead of criticizing her old relationship with the pop star, the person went after her new one with Benny Blanco! They said the old version of Selly “would never date” him! Yeesh! The caption read:

“I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era”

Oof! Implying she was better off with the Biebs?!

Check out the video (below):

Well, her “it girl era” wasn’t all that, according to Selena herself! On Monday, the Only Murders in the Building star commented on the post, saying:

“Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Oof. This is not the first time Selena has defended her romance with Benny. She previously fired back at all the negative fan comments when she confirmed the relationship back in December 2023, saying:

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

Since then, Selena and Benny have made it very clear they are happy together — and things are very serious between them! We are talking about marriage and babies‘ level of seriousness! So, whether some fans like it or not, this couple is in it for the long haul! Reactions to her response to the TikTok video, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

