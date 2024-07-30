Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Joe Alwyn Left 'Depressed & Emotionally Drained' After Dealing With So Many Questions About Taylor Swift Split 'I Don't Enjoy Living': Christina Applegate Scares Podcast Co-Host Jamie-Lynn Sigler With MS Depression Talk Halle Bailey Struggling With 'Severe' Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Son Halo Kyle Marisa Roth Talked About Her Severe Depression In Heartbreaking Posts Months Before Death Gisele Bündchen Claims She Cured 'Severe' Panic Attacks & Depression... By Changing Diet! Zoey 101 Star Reveals MORE Shocking Allegations About Dan Schneider! Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Overdosed On Pain Pills At 15 -- Amid Stress Of Being On Reality TV! Hayden Panettiere Says Nashville Was Traumatic As Storylines Eerily Mirrored Her Life! Kendra Wilkinson Says She Was Pressured To Defend Hugh Hefner As Allegations Came Out! Kendra Wilkinson Says She 'Was Dying of Depression' -- And Prayed For The End Matthew Perry's Doctor DOES Prescribe At-Home Ketamine Microdoses Kelly Ripa Was Criticized For Not Being 'Smaller' DAYS After Giving Birth!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says She Was 'So Depressed' During Her ‘It Girl Era’ Amid Justin Bieber Drama -- And She's SO Much Better Off With Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez Responds To TikTok Claim That She Would’ve Never Dated BF Benny Blanco During Her ‘It Girl Era’

Selena Gomez is thankful she is no longer in her “it girl era”!

Last month, someone posted a video to TikTok of old footage of the actress walking with her loose curls blowing in the wind through a crowd of fans and paparazzi while wearing a black dress and matching coat thrown over one shoulder. The clip notably played ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s track Company. Instead of criticizing her old relationship with the pop star, the person went after her new one with Benny Blanco! They said the old version of Selly “would never date” him! Yeesh! The caption read:

“I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era”

Oof! Implying she was better off with the Biebs?!

Related: Selena & Miley Refused To Act Together In Disney Crossover Because Of Nick Jonas!

Check out the video (below):

@divinepeople

I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era #selenagomez #bennyblanco #justinbieber #fyp #foryou #viral

♬ suono originale – divinity

Well, her “it girl era” wasn’t all that, according to Selena herself! On Monday, the Only Murders in the Building star commented on the post, saying:

“Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Oof. This is not the first time Selena has defended her romance with Benny. She previously fired back at all the negative fan comments when she confirmed the relationship back in December 2023, saying:

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

Since then, Selena and Benny have made it very clear they are happy together — and things are very serious between them! We are talking about marriage and babies‘ level of seriousness! So, whether some fans like it or not, this couple is in it for the long haul! Reactions to her response to the TikTok video, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Selena Gomez/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 30, 2024 15:13pm PDT

Share This