The Best Celebrity Self Improvement Tips!

Nobody’s perfect — not even celebs — but some of them try to be!

Which means we get to learn from all the self improvement hacks stars like Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have picked up over the years!

Although some of these tips will probably come as no surprise, others might totally shock you. For example, who knew the secret to success was eating cheeseburgers!? (Okay, that may not be the “secret to success” entirely — but it doesn’t hurt, according to a certain A-lister!)

Ch-ch-check out our list of celeb self improvement tips (below) to get inspired!

Zac Efron

“There’s a way that you can throw negativity out there that seems rebellious. But I’ve always taken pleasure in a different kind of rebellion, which is putting a positive spin on everything, trying to enjoy myself at all times.” (via The Guardian)

While negativity in general should be avoided, Zac is talking here about being negative in a too-cool-for-school way (e.g.: “Pop music is so lame” or, “Fro-yo? Don’t be basic!”). Not only is this kind of logic immature, it can cause us to get into unhealthy thinking habits in general, which is just terrible for our mental health. Be a trend setter and say no to “rebellious” negativity!

Taylor Swift

“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” (via Statesville)

While some people may prove themselves to be unworthy of your energy (we’ll get to that in a minute), it’s always a good idea to spread positivity and warmth. Kindness is contagious, and sometimes — we repeat, *sometimes* — you can heal a strained relationship simply by being patient and kind to that person. But Tay’s not just talking about being good to people we know: being good to people we come across every day is a very healthy way to operate. The better you are to people in general, the better you’ll feel!

Channing Tatum

“Life is too short to miss out on the beautiful things, like a double cheeseburger.” (via Time Out)

This beefcake’s advice is essential! It’s great to be disciplined and all, but we have to remember to enjoy the earthly delights while we’re on this earth, and not beat ourselves up over it. Have that cheat day. Treat yourself to those shoes you’ve been eyeing for months. Book a massage. Life’s too short to not to enjoy it!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

“Success isn’t overnight. It’s when everyday you get a little better than the day before. It all adds up.” (via Dwayne Johnson/Twitter)

It’s easy to look at someone like The Rock and see a mega-successful celeb who has it all. But what we didn’t see were the years and years and YEARS it took him to become The Rock. There’s no such thing as an overnight success: it’s all about small, incremental steps! In other words… think of life as a marathon, not a race.

Oprah Winfrey

“I always give myself Sundays as a spiritual base of renewal—a day when I do absolutely nothing. I sit in my jammies or take a walk and I allow myself time to BE—capital B-E—with myself.” (via Oprah.com)

Hard work is important. But so is recharging. After all, you can’t take over the world if you’re drained, right? While the thought of spending alone time might sound scary to some (and heaven to others), being with your own thoughts is a great way to reflect. Why did you react the way you did when your friend teased you? What resentment from your previous life experiences are you still holding onto? If we’re honest with ourselves, and just critical enough (read: don’t be TOO harsh), alone time can be the best kind of therapy!

Will Smith

“I just saw this Rumi quote that I love – ‘Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.’ The Philly translation of that is, don’t be hanging with no jank-ass jokers that don’t help you shine. The prerequisite for spending time with any person is that they nourish and inspire you. They feed your flame. Look at your last five text messages. Are those people feeding your flames, or dousing your fire? Put your phone down for just a second and look around. Look to the people around you. Are those people throwing logs on your fire — or are they p*ssin’ on it? The people that you spend time with are going to make or break your dreams. Everybody don’t deserve to be around you. You’ve got to defend your light with your life.” (via Will Smith/Instagram)

We’ve talked a lot about staying positive and what not, but sometimes, a person will prove themselves to be unworthy of your energy. It’s more than okay to distance yourself from negative people who don’t help you shine as bright as you can. In fact, sometimes it’s crucial.

Miley Cyrus

“When life puts you in tough situations, don’t say why me, say try me.” (source unknown)

Life has a funny way of putting very specific hurdles in front of us that we need to overcome. Don’t let these hurdles stress you out: it’s all part of the road to success! Like Miley also says, it’s all about the climb…

RuPaul

“If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here?” (via RuPaul’s Drag Race)

RuPaul says this at the end of every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and it’s so true. Believe it or not, negative thinking is literally addicting, which means we sometimes need to detox by thinking positive! Sure, life isn’t all sunshine and gummy bears, but beating yourself up about things you can’t change isn’t healthy or productive. We’re our own worst critics, but don’t let your inner-critic become your inner-hater. Spread love — starting with yourself!

[Image via Avalon/Nicky Nelson/WENN]