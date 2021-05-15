Shanna Moakler Slams Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker For Trying To ‘Insult Me’ After Removing A Tattoo Of His Name

Shanna Moakler is removing the last piece of her ex-husband, Travis Barker, from her life!

On Friday, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of the intense laser procedure to remove her former flame’s name from her wrist. The mom of two apparently turned to El Lay beauty guru known as Nurse Jamie to use a “powerful laser” to “erase the remaining” part of her old tatt. She also shared how the removal process was “intense, but worth it” before offering some sage wisdom to younger folks:

“It’s my ex’s name. Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids. Don’t do that.”

That’s for sure! Ch-ch-check out the wild clip (below):

While everything seemed fine and dandy, things actually got a little dicey in the comments section after people couldn’t help but point out the timing of it all. ICYMI, Kourtney Kardashian actually gave the musician some ink of the words “I love you” on his forearm earlier this week. Travis appeared to have been obsessed with the final product as he called her the “best tattoo artist” in a thank you message on his IG Story. But that wasn’t all! He also had sketched on a skull piece over the former beauty pageant winner’s initials, and Shanna did not appreciate the sentiment!

The rockstar’s ex-wife — who previously claimed to be happy for the hot couple — slammed Travis for getting the artwork done while Kourt “lovingly looked on.” Even more so, Moakler accused the move of being done with “purpose and intent,” saying:

“To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my néw man [Matthew Rondeau]. Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I’ve been removing for some time.”

Oof, this just keeps getting messy! As we’ve reported before, the reality star has made it a habit to not-so-subtly shade the pair. Most recently, Shanna called out the slew of PDA-filled posts from the lovers in an interview with People:

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes].”

This is definitely a far off cry from when the model told Us Weekly she harbored no ill will towards the twosome, saying:

“I’m not very close with Travis. We’re more acquaintances and coparents, and I don’t know her from a hole in the wall, so it’s not really for me to say [if they’re a great match] in any capacity. All I can say is if they’re happy, I’m happy for them. Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”

Obviously, things have changed! What are your thoughts on Shanna firing back at Travis and Kourtney’s tattoo situation? Let us know in the comments (below).

