Shanna Moakler Gets Shady About Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's Social Media PDA!

Shady, shady, shady as F**K!!!

Shanna Moakler is on one right now, reacting on social media pics news and old, and giving her not-so-nice opinions about ex-husband Travis Barker and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Related: Fans Notice Kourtney And Travis’ CRAZY Good Chemistry In This Old ‘KUWTK’ Clip!

The drama all started this time on a photo that’s actually a couple weeks old! Back in the middle of April, Shanna posted a sweet black-and-white photo of her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau kissing her hand while the two were in a car together.

It’s a nice, sweet snap — and reminiscent of some of the PDA shown by Travis and Kourtney, for sure.

The 46-year-old model even wrote that “he makes [her] happy” in the caption section of the photo on her Instagram account, as you can see (below):

Awwww!

That’s nice!

But in the time since then, at least some fans have soured on Shanna’s showing-off of her on-again, off-again boyfriend — especially considering she doesn’t seem to appear anywhere on Rondeau’s social media accounts. That’s never a good sign! Things should be a little more equal than that!!

Related: Travis’ Son Landon Says His Dad’s Relationship With Kourtney Is ‘True Love’! Awww!

Now, nearly two weeks after that photo (above) was first posted, an IG commenter popped up calling Moakler out for posting Rondeau on her accounts when she can’t even seem to get the same energy and focus back from him (below):

“Girl don’t post him when he isn’t posting you. It’s embarrassing.”

Whoa!

Not that the commenter is wrong or anything, but that’s… mean! Them’s fighting words, seriously!

And quickly, Shanna clapped back, commenting right away in response to the late-published criticism at her relationship and its social media output. She shaded the s**t out of Travis and Kourtney in the process, too, writing (below):

“Unlike some people my relationship status isn’t based on social media posting. I’m happy on life not on IG…”

DAYUM!!!

Ummm, exactly which “some people” might Shanna be referring to there, ya think?! JK! It’s pretty obvious if you ask us!

Kourtney and Travis have been no strangers to sharing (and over-sharing) their new love on social media, so it’s kind of clear that Moakler is calling them out and criticizing their way of going about things!

Shanna evidently decided not to practice what she’s been preaching, though, as on Thursday she popped up at the Los Angeles Zoo with Rondeau in tow and proceeded to share a ton of video clips and pictures from the daytime outing:

Nice! Like, there’s nothing wrong with sharing all that in usual circumstances. And the zoo is fun!!

Just, ya know, don’t call out your ex for sharing on social media and then do the same s**t yourself! Seems hypocritical!

Just saying!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Sound off (below) about this latest shade from Shanna to Travis and Kourtney!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Shanna Moakler/Instagram]