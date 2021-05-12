Is Alabama Barker Trying To Say Shanna Moakler Is An Absent Mother?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seem to have successfully blended their families, but there’s tension elsewhere in the Barker clan.

The Blink-182 alum shares kids Alabama and Landon Barker with his ex, Shanna Moakler (he also remains super close with his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya). The couple experienced some rough patches after their breakup, including some contentious custody battles, but in recent times they’ve apparently had a solid co-parenting relationship.

Related: Awww! Travis Cheers On Kourtney’s Son Reign! Look!

That hasn’t stopped the model from throwing shade at the drummer’s new PDA-filled relationship with Kourt though. But as it turns out, she’s not the only one because on Tuesday, Alabama had her own message for mom. The 15-year-old posted a clip to TikTok of herself in the mirror listening to Kehlani’s song The Letter. She lip synced along with these lyrics:

“And every girl needs a Mother/And damn it, I needed you/Instead you dug for cover/And you ran from the truth”

Wow. That’s pretty pointed.

And in case there was any doubt about Alabama making a statement here, she also liked comments like this:

“I see your pain babe I hope your [sic] okay ” “As you are absolutely gorgeous, you can see the hurt in your eyes. I wish nothing but the best for you, as you grow.”

We’re not sure exactly when and how Shanna’s relationship with her kids went sour. For the record, when a fan asked a few weeks ago why the teens spend more time with their dad, the former Miss USA answered on Instagram:

“Because he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me … LOL, we have shared custody but our kids are older. We are very close.”

Except that innocuous reasoning doesn’t doesn’t explain why Alabama would post such a heart wrenching TikTok. Nor does it address the fact that Shanna rarely appears on Alabama or Landon’s social media — unlike Travis, Kourtney, and even Reign Disick, who have all shown up in the Barker kids’ ‘grams.

Related: Scott Disick Distancing Himself From Kourt Due To Her Relationship With Travis

When Landon has interacted with his mom on IG, it was to throw shade on her relationship. In a since-deleted comment on a pic Shanna posted of her BF Matthew Rondeau, the 17-year-old wrote:

“Most on and off relationship ever. You can do so much better.”

Compare that to his comment on a Kourtney/Travis IG:

“True love “

Obviously, it’s impossible for us to know the situation going on behind the scenes here. We just hope things can be worked out in the kids’ best interest. Wishing them the best.

[Image via Alabama Barker/Shanna Moakler/Travis Barker/Instagram]