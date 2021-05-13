Watch Kourtney Kardashian Give Travis Barker A New Tattoo!

Kourtney Kardashian is giving Travis Barker a message he’ll never forget — at least not without the help of intense laser therapy!

On Wednesday, the KUWTK star took to Instagram to show off her new skills as a tattoo artist, with the Blink-182 band member as her canvas. In a series of photos and video, which the 42-year-old reality star captioned, “I tattoo,” Kourt wore black latex gloves and held a needle as she marked her territory on the 45-year-old drummer’s lower right arm.

The photos in the series show that the Poosh founder designed the tat in her own handwriting, testing out several fonts before landing on a pretty cursive design that read:

“I love you.”

S’cute!

Barker, who has been dating the mother-of-three since January, couldn’t get enough of his new ink. He called it the “best tattoo ever” in his Instagram Stories (which is quite the compliment, seeing as he has more than a few of them!) and even dropped a comment on Kourt’s post, writing:

“Woman of many talents ”

Looks like she’s really got his heart — and a few other body parts!

For those keeping track, this is the third tattoo (that we know of!) of Barker’s that shows off his special connection to the eldest Karashian sister. As we reported last month, the musician had “Kourtney” branded in script across his chest, just above his left nipple.

A month earlier, the drummer shared a snap on his ‘Gram of a thigh tattoo that was done by El Lay-based tattoo artist Chuey Quintanar that read “You’re so cool” — a nod to Quentin Tarantino’s movie True Romance. But in a truly romantic turn of events, the artwork appears to be in Kourtney’s handwriting. Well, romantic if you’re not Shanna Moakler and wondering why you’re sharing the same movie feels with a new woman!

Seeing as the two are all about making things permanent, it wasn’t exactly a surprise when we heard from an ET source that they’ve already discussed getting engaged. The insider shared:

“Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married. Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis… Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them.”

Thoughts on this latest romantic gesture?

