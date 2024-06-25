Shannen Doherty Breaks Down Crying Sharing Difficult Stage 4 Cancer Update That Has 'Wrecked' Her

Shannen Doherty has both positive and difficult news to share about her cancer journey.

During Monday’s new episode of her podcast Let’s Be Clear, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gave fans an update on her Stage 4 breast cancer battle — and it was emotional AF! The good news is that despite being told her condition is incurable, she’s seeing positive signs amid treatment! In fact, it means she has a TON more hope for the future. The actress explained:

“I got to say that there is some positivity there, and the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means that there’s a lot more protocols for me to try.”

That must be a relief!

Related: Shannen BLASTS Conspiracy Theorists After Princess Catherine’s Cancer Reveal!

Noting that she hasn’t felt this hopeful in “months,” the Charmed star continued:

“So, you know, for the first time in a couple of months, probably, I feel hopeful because there are so many more protocols now, whereas before I was hopeful, but I was still getting prepared. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t need to be prepared. I need to go on a vacation. I need to go on a boat again and explore places.'”

Wow! What a good feeling that must be!

As Perezcious readers know, the 53-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. But in 2019, she discovered the cancer had metastasized as Stage 4 in her brain and bones, and she’s been fighting the condition bravely ever since. And the fight is far from over!

While having more chemo options is a great sign, Shannen acknowledged her next treatment plan comes with a really heartbreaking reality. She shared:

“So there is hope mixed with my own bit of sadness because, again, I just don’t know what all these chemos [will do] — and it’s more than one chemo that I’m going on. We’re kind of throwing the kitchen sink at it.”

This also means she will need to get a chemo port put in, which has “wrecked” her. She said emotionally:

“I have to get a port and it’s really hard. The idea of going through that all over again, has wrecked me… Sorry.”

After a brief pause to cry, the Heathers alum, who is simultaneously going through a messy legal battle with her ex-husband, continued:

“It’s wrecked me in the sense of like. Yes, I knew I had Stage 4, yes, I knew it was really serious, but when you have to go to the hospital and you have to, you know, get put under and a port put in you, it becomes very real in a an incredibly different way.”

Right. You can’t stop thinking about it when you have that port in all the time…

She’s entering a whole new phase of this difficult battle, it must be SO daunting! Her emotions are so valid! But we hope she continues to see positive progress when she begins this next round of chemo!

See her address this update in a clip from the episode (below):

As always, we are sending her positive vibes as she continues on this health journey! Reactions? Let us know (below).

[Image via LiveWithKellyAndMark/YouTube & Lets Be Clear Pod/Instagram]