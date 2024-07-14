Here Are The Pics From Shannen Doherty’s Final Public Sighting

It’s still difficult to fathom that Shannen Doherty has passed away, but it looks like she was at least having fun in her final few weeks.

As the world continues to mourn the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, photos from her final public sighting have emerged online. And she looked like she was living her best life. In the shots, which have been obtained by multiple outlets, the late 53-year-old can be seen wearing a black newsboy hat, an oversized button-down shirt, flared jeans, and black sandals. She was walking alongside her real estate agent pal Chris Cortazzo and an unnamed female friend outside of Kristy’s in Malibu, California. In one of the precious pics, Chris sweetly wraps his arm around the Charmed alum, who sports an ear-to-ear grin. See (below):

Related: Alyssa Milano Addresses ‘Complicated Relationship’ With Shannen Doherty In Tribute After Her Death

Shannen Doherty smiled while out to dinner with friends in Malibu in last public photos before death https://t.co/o3KJmf9flW pic.twitter.com/dcYF3sOpWH — Page Six (@PageSix) July 14, 2024

So sweet.

Following her death, Chris paid tribute to Shannen on Instagram with a tender slideshow set to Dionne Warwick’s What the World Needs Now. He emotionally wrote:

“My beloved friend and heart. What memories and laughter we have shared through this journey. You were my protector, my best friend and my divine wife. My heart is shattered. I love you forever my sweet dear friend.”

He signed off:

“Your Christopher.”

See (below):

So touching and SO heartbreaking.

Our hearts continue to be with Shannen’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]