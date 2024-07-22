Shannen Doherty ‘Didn’t Think She Was Going Anywhere Anytime Soon’ -- Holly Marie Combs Shares What She Was So Excited For Prior To Death

Shannen Doherty wasn’t ready to go before her death. In fact, she actually had a lot to be excited about.

After sadly succumbing to her battle with cancer last earlier this month, Shannen’s fans friends, and loved ones continue to mourn her death. And on the latest episode of the House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast, her Charmed co-stars made some heartbreaking revelations about everything that Doherty was looking forward to in the near future.

During Sunday’s episode of the rewatch podcast, which Shannen joined and recorded as part of a multi-episode push just one week before her death, co-host Brian Krause addressed the changed nature of the episode in the wake of Shannen’s death. He said:

“I don’t wanna say this is a special episode because that doesn’t feel right. This is a tribute to someone we all love very much.”

Holly Marie Combs tried to hold back tears as she reflected on her late friend and co-star. In part, she revealed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had “big plans” and didn’t think she would be going “anywhere anytime soon.” Holly said:

“I’ve had a little bit of time to reflect on that and how everything worked out. I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time. That’s the really sad part. We had big, big plans for this year. She didn’t think she was going anywhere anytime soon. It sounds terribly cliché … until it happens to you, you always think you have more time. Life changes on a dime.”

How incredibly tragic…

But the 50-year-old assured fans that Shannen had a TON of fun rewatching Charmed for the podcast, too:

“I want everyone to know she was super happy to be here, and she was really happy to watch it again with fresh eyes, as she kept saying. She became like a fan, she watched it like an audience member … I don’t think anybody loved Charmed more than she did.”

She went on to reveal what exactly Shannen was looking forward to:

“That’s one of the saddest parts to me … she was really looking forward to this and she was really looking forward to watching the episodes with Rose [McGowan]. One of the last times I was with her we actually watched the first two episodes together like we were freaking teenagers again.”

SO sad. And Shannen and Rose rewatching together would have been so good!

The late actress starred in the first three seasons of Charmed, while Rose came in to fill her role as a long lost half-sister for the rest of the show’s run. You can check out the full podcast episode (below):

Ugh. Still so heartbreaking.

Our hearts continue to be with all of Shannen’s family, friends, and loved ones!

