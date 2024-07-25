Shannen Doherty’s Ex May Still Challenge Divorce & Inherit Her Fortune, Says Expert!

Even after her death, Shannen Doherty‘s ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko may continue to fight the details of their divorce!

As Perezcious readers know, the Charmed star sadly passed away following a long breast cancer battle on July 13. Shortly after her death, it was revealed that in her final hours, she managed to settle her divorce. But it turns out the timeline of things might mean that Kurt could still fight for her estate! Uh oh!

Morghan Richardson, an attorney and the co-chair of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin‘s matrimonial and family law practice, spoke to The US Sun on Thursday about this case. It doesn’t sound like she has any personal connections to the matter, but she knows her way around the law.

According to Morghan, Kurt — who allegedly cheated on the Beverly Hills, 90210 icon before she had brain surgery for her metastasized cancer — may still have an opportunity to become an heir to his ex-wife’s estate — if he can prove what time of day he signed the divorce papers. You see, the 50-year-old reportedly signed the dotted line on Saturday the 13th, AKA the same day the actress succumbed to her illness. A judge then approved the docs on the following Monday. Addressing the timeline issue, Morghan said:

“What people need to know is, when they sign a divorce agreement, it is absolutely, very final. It’s very hard to undo a divorce agreement once it’s signed.”

Unless they uncover a loop hole! She dished:

“What I thought was interesting is that I had read that he signed it on the same day that she died. […] So to me, if I were his attorneys, I would be looking into, did he sign it after she died? […] Is there a way to open that agreement back up and question, was it valid? […] Because it was signed, but maybe when one party had already been deceased?”

This detail could unravel the whole agreement, the expert explained:

“If someone dies during the middle of a case, the case can be deemed abated by death. That means they just don’t get divorced, it’s just done. The case is over, and then it gets dragged over to the probate court.”

Jeez. If he challenges this, that would be so extremely s**tty!

We mean, they had finally agreed to terms. There’s no way Shannen would want this divorce settlement thrown out — especially when she would have absolutely no say now!

Per the divorce docs, Shannen was awarded the couple’s Malibu marital home and all the art, furniture, and furnishings inside. She also got to keep some cars and a Salvador Dali painting, among other things. Perhaps most importantly, she was granted rights to Kurt’s photography business, such as half of the licensing fees from the sale of photos or videos taken when they were married beginning in 2011. She also banned the photographer from “exploiting” her image after her death. The papers declared:

“Any and all photographs of [Shannen] that are now in [Kurt’s] possession, regardless of when said photographs were created by [Kurt], shall be removed from Respondent’s website forthwith. [Kurt] shall oversee the removal of said photographs from the websites of any and all of his representatives, including his agents. [Kurt] shall be prohibited from exploiting the photographs of [Shannen].”

So, if he decides to fight the divorce and wins, then all these rules would get tossed out. Damn! Plus, he could inherit her estate, which she’d gone out of her way to protect in her dying days. The stress and emotional turmoil this would likely put on her family, too. Ugh. It’s tough just thinking about. We hope since he ultimately signed the divorce papers that he’s ready to just move on and won’t go down this icky path! But with their history? It’s hard to know!

About a month before her death, the Heathers star totally put her ex on blast, accusing him of trying to “prolong” the divorce “in hopes [she’d] die before he is required to pay” spousal support. His attorneys hit back at the claims, but if he turns around and tries to deny the legitimacy of the settlement, well, that would seemingly be proof he was being shady the whole time! Oof! Fingers crossed he lets this be.

