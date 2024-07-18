Shannen Doherty's Mother Mourns Loss Of 'My Heart' After Daughter's Death

Shannen Doherty‘s mother Rosa Doherty has broken her silence on her daughter’s death.

Just days after the actress passed away following a lengthy cancer battle, her mother mourned her loss in a heartfelt statement to People, saying:

“She is my beautiful girl and my heart. Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative.”

Shannen and Rosa were incredibly close. In fact, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum credited her mother for inspiring her determination amid her cancer battle, which first began in 2015. Discussing a brain aneurysm her mother fought when Shannen was just 8, the actress previously told People:

“I come from a woman who was determined. She impressed that upon me as a very young child like, ‘You don’t give up. You just have to work hard at it.’ […] I think I was always a fighter. I was raised that way to be very strong and that I could do anything that I put my mind to.”

Reflecting on her cancer diagnosis — which began as breast cancer but later metastasized to her brain and bones after a two-year remission — the Charmed star also said, “I don’t think that there’s a decision that I make that I don’t take [my mom] into consideration.” She added:

“I love her, and I am so incredibly grateful to her for being an amazing mother.”

While Shannen, just 53, wasn’t ready to die, she did begin prepping for her death in the last few months of her life in hopes of making the transition easier for her mom. She told Let’s Be Clear podcast listeners in April that she was downsizing, explaining:

“My priority at the moment is my mom. I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her. Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.”

So thoughtful of her. Just proves how much love she had for her family if she was thinking of Rosa until the very last moment. We are sending love to all of Shannen's family and friends as they deal with this heartbreaking passing.

