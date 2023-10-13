Shannon Beador’s RHOC Co-Stars Called Out Drinking Problems Days Before DUI Arrest During Reunion!

Shannon Beador‘s co-stars brought up her concerning drinking habits just 10 days before she was arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run… and her reaction wasn’t great!

During the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion on Wednesday, Shannon’s alleged addiction became the center of attention — as it had several times throughout the season. At one point while discussing Shannon’s relationship issues with ex John Janssen, Heather Dubrow asked Shannon if she “really” thinks she’s this “Machiavellian behind the scenes,” to which Shannon agreed. Calling her “the town crier,” Heather then argued:

“Please don’t get angry with me, [but] you tend to drink and call some of us.”

Instantly, Shannon got upset and snapped, “That’s a f**ked up thing to say to me.”

Referencing several of the things said throughout the series, particularly by Heather, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, she continued:

“Do I go out and drink sometimes? For you to say I need rehab, for you to say, like, paint a picture so that I’m calling people every single night, for you to say that I can breathalyze. You say it’s my truth serum when I haven’t had an intimate conversation.”

For clarity, during a confessional in August, Gina insisted Shannon should “check [her]self into rehab” while Emily joked she should attach a breathalyzer to her phone so she could check her alcohol consumption before calling people. During the heated reunion, Gina clapped back by accusing the mother of three of not wanting to address her personal struggles, saying:

“You don’t wanna look at that? … You don’t wanna look at all, though, Shannon. You don’t want to look at it.”

Shannon then tried to shut down the whole conversation by reiterating that she doesn’t “like” Gina, explaining:

“From the beginning of you starting the show, you said in your first season when I was going through my acrimonious divorce [from David Beador], you said I masked with alcohol, and I said, ‘Did I drink more this year? Absofreakinglutely.'”

She ended her rant by emphasizing her “job is to be Shannon Storms Beador” and that she is going to “act the way I am” regardless of being on a TV show. Phew. It’s unfortunate these ladies couldn’t get through to her before things turned dangerous… Check out the intense argument (below):

As mentioned, just over a week after filming this reunion, Shannon crashed into a Newport Beach home while allegedly driving under the influence. She then drove away and was arrested by cops who found her walking her dog, trying to act normal. She has since entered an outpatient treatment program that has an alcohol component to it. Her attorney has also insisted she is “extremely apologetic and remorseful,” per Page Six.

