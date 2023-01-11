RHOC's Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' As BF Of Nearly 4 Years Dumps Her!

Shannon Beador is single again!

Speaking with People on Wednesday, the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that she and her boyfriend, John Janssen, broke up in November after nearly four years of dating. The split might have caught some fans off guard as Shannon just featured her (now ex) beau on Instagram last month — and it turns out you would not be the only ones!

The Bravolebrity told the outlet that John “blindsided” her when he ended their relationship one week after filming wrapped for season 27 of RHOC in late November! She explained:

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Shannon — who began dating the 59-year-old in 2019 after her divorce from ex-husband David Beador — said she “never loved anyone more” than John, but he just didn’t reciprocate those feelings:

“I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

Following the split, the former couple have run into each other, including at two University of Southern California games. She even posted some picture of them together on Instagram from those instances. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

They were already broken up here? Wow!

Shannon said she “was hopeful we could find a way forward” after they saw each other again, but that turned out to be nothing more than wishful thinking. The reality star shared that “being around one another only made it harder for both of us.” So since then, they have avoided each other. The pair even unfollowed each other on the ‘gram! Shannon expressed:

“The holidays were very, very difficult. I couldn’t believe he wasn’t here, and there would be days I would just cry myself to sleep. But it’s a new year, and I’m ready for a fresh start.”

For his part, John shared with People that the split was a “super hard” decision for him, but it ultimately “doesn’t make sense to be together if you don’t believe” in the relationship anymore:

“I’ve been in pain over it. It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives. It doesn’t make sense to be together if you don’t believe in it.”

We guess these two were just not meant to be! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked that Shannon and John are over? Let us know in the comments below!

