Video Shows RHOC Star Shannon Beador's Alleged DUI Car Crash Into Newport Beach Home!

Video has come out showing the situation moments before Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador allegedly drove her car into the side of a Newport Beach home over the weekend.

As we’ve been reporting, the RHOC star was arrested and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI alcohol by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday night. And now, footage taken from the area around her arrest in that beach town is out.

On Tuesday morning, TMZ published new video allegedly showing Beador’s car “zooming around a residential street” just moments before it slammed into the side of the home in question. In that video, which was taken just before midnight on Saturday evening, a car purportedly being driven by Beador swings too quickly around a corner before sliding out of control and crashing into planters and a walk-up out front of a home.

Moments after striking the home, the car goes in reverse, and backs out onto the street before “slowly pulling away,” per that outlet. Thankfully, as that org notes, Beador “barely missed the front door of the house.” That would have caused way more damage than just concrete planters and the like. And more importantly, it could have seriously injured someone inside. You can see video of the incident HERE.

Beador was picked up by cops quickly after the incident. She’d parked the car and was trying to claim she was out walking her dog, but the responding officers didn’t believe that line. They arrested her and booked her on the two aforementioned misdemeanor charges.

The Bravo star’s lawyer Michael Fell has since released a statement to the media, saying:

“[Shannon] is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Well, that part is good, at least.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

