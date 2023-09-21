Shannon Beador Appears Injured After Hit-And-Run As She’s Seen Out With Ex John Janssen!

Shannon Beador has been spotted for the first time since her DUI arrest, and it appears she got injured!

Page Six obtained photos of the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her ex-boyfriend John Janssen entering an apartment in Newport Beach, California where she crashed into a different home before getting arrested on Saturday night.

In the pics, which were taken on Wednesday afternoon, she is seen with her ex-boyfriend as he holds the door open for her. It appears her left arm may be in a sling, but it was covered by a jacket so it’s hard to tell.

Related: Bravo Producers Don’t Want Kim Zolciak Back On RHOA Ever Again?!

Later, as she was leaving, she wore sunglasses and kept her head pointed down — but an apparent bruise was spotted above her left eye. The rest of her body couldn’t be seen as John and another man blocked her while walking down the stairs. Take a look at the sightings (below):

The 59-year-old’s friend Jeff Lewis said on his radio show on Monday that she “was injured, so she’s gonna be recovering,” but he didn’t go into details.

As we’ve covering, after a night out at a bar, the Bravo personality careened into a property while allegedly driving under the influence. Photos of the home show she damaged a garden, knocked over a planter, and broke some pavement in the area. She narrowly missed the front door. After her arrest, she was reportedly released on Sunday morning on a $2,500 bail.

It’s certainly inneresting to see she’s getting so much support from her ex! According to a resident who lives at the crime scene, John lives just a few houses down and neighbors allegedly “heard them screaming at each other” the night of the hit-and-run, Us Weekly reported.

Hmm…

The pair broke up in November 2022. Earlier in the summer, they reportedly got “removed” from a bar when Shannon got “wasted” and started “screaming” at John’s daughter. Wonder what issues they’re apparently still having??

Her RHOC cast mates have been calling her out for an alleged drinking problem during the latest episodes of the show. But not everyone in her life apparently thinks she’s an “alcoholic,” such as Lewis, who insisted she’s “ashamed” and “embarrassed” by her actions.

That said, he believes she’s been “leaning on alcohol” while “going through a lot of personal struggles right now.” Amid reports she’s planning to enter rehab, he noted she’s “entering counseling this week.” We hope she gets the help she needs so something like this never happens again! Thoughts? Let us know (below)…

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]