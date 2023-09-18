Shannon Beador DENIED Having A Drinking Problem Days Before DUI Arrest & Hit-And-Run!

Less than a week ago, Shannon Beador insisted she didn’t have an alcohol problem! And now she’s been arrested for a DUI. Wow…

In an interview with her friend Vicki Gunvalson on Wednesday, the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star slammed “inaccurate” claims about her alleged alcohol problems which were levied against her during season 17 by Gina Kirschenheiter. She told Us Weekly:

“Let’s look at other people on the show this season who’ve been drinking a lot.”

Oof. Throwing shade!

In an August episode, Shannon claimed she saved Gina’s kids from being taken by CPS following a DUI arrest in 2019, but when the allegations were brought up in the group, she denied ever saying that. In a confessional, the upset friend argued:

“Shannon says s**t, and then she wants to pretend that she didn’t do it, and if you can say things that are that f**king hurtful and not even remember you said it, you need to go f**king check yourself into rehab.”

JEEZ.

She then told Us:

“I don’t care if Shannon wants to say she has a problem with alcohol or not. I’m not here to judge anybody or diagnose anybody but … her drinking is a problem for everybody else.”

So this has seemingly been a concern of many for a while! But Vicki was standing by Shannon’s side last week when she also told the outlet viewers of the Bravo show just aren’t seeing the full picture, sharing:

“The show, I hate to say it, does promote having fun and some alcohol. And we can control what we put in our body. … It’s just when you film seven hours in a day and one [hour] of it or a half hour of it is whooping it up on a high level, that’s what they’re going to show because that’s fun.”

She also joked that just ’cause Shannon “knows how to whoop it up” for the cameras, it doesn’t mean her behavior should be used as a “story line.”

Now, though? It’s a different story…

As we covered, the reality star was arrested on Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence and for a hit-and-run after she clipped a Newport Beach house. She was released without bond, but her car was seized by authorities as part of an investigation into the accident. Before this, she was accused of going on a drunken rant while out to dinner with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen, reportedly “screaming” at his daughter and getting them all “removed” from a Cali bar.

Whether or not she has a legitimate problem, she took it WAY too far this weekend. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

