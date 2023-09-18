Shannon Beador Arrested For DUI & Hit-And-Run After Crashing Into Newport Beach House!

Yikes! Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested on Saturday night after driving into a residential property in Newport Beach!

According to law enforcement sources via TMZ on Monday, Shannon was allegedly drunk driving when she clipped a home and sped off down the road. She eventually parked her car IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET and got out with her dog. Sources claimed she was trying to play it off like she was just on a walk when police arrived following a 911 call, but her allegedly wasted appearance reportedly gave her away.

Related: Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety!

She was taken into custody and booked for two misdemeanors — one for a hit-and-run and one for driving under the influence of alcohol, a rep for Newport Beach Police Department told the outlet. She was already released without bond.

Insiders with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the reality star was not filming the Bravo show ahead of the incident. Her car was also seized by cops as part of their investigation into the damage to the home. Jeez!

This sounds like such a harrowing situation, and she’s SO lucky it doesn’t appear as if anybody got hurt!

Shannon’s been having a tough time since her sudden split from boyfriend John Janssen, and this isn’t the only time we’ve heard reports about her acting erratically while drunk. We hope this will serve as a much-needed wake-up call.

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]