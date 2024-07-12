Sharon Stone Recreates THAT Scene From Basic Instinct 30 Years Later!

Damn, Sharon Stone!

Seems like the Oscar nominee is determined to change her headlines after those Kevin Spacey quotes… Well, she’s succeeding! Because YOWZA!

Related: Zoë Kravitz On Why She Finally Agreed To Change NSFW Title Of Her Movie

Sharon posted a new pic to her Instagram feed on Thursday evening in which she shows off her gracefully aging bod in some fine lingerie. While the pose may be odd for an underwear shoot, it’ll be familiar to any cinephiles — she’s doing the Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct! Look!

First off, wow, right? 66 years old and SMOKING! Second, she’s totally doing the interrogation scene pose, right? Except without the leg crossing, though of course… she’s already in lingerie, so… Still pretty revealing.

Whattaya say, Perezcious film lovers? You ever recreate an iconic movie scene on cocaine? It’s nice.*

*That’s a reference to one of her famous lines from the movie, btw. We’re not saying she posed for that pic while high, LOLz!

[Image via Studiocanal/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]