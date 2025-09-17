Shaun White Is All Smiles Following Nina Dobrev Split & Cheating Rumors!

Business as usual, we guess!

Shaun White was looking happy during his TODAY appearance on Tuesday, despite his personal life being a bit messy right now.

Just last week, it was revealed the Olympian and his actress fiancée Nina Dobrev were ending their engagement after five years together. While a narrative is being pushed that he was upset she wasn’t ready to settle down and have a family, rumors have been swirling that the 39-year-old actually cheated on The Vampire Diaries star. Woof!

Watch his first interview following the news (below):

Unfortunately for us, the anchors did not press him on the breakup. We may never know what really happened, but too many people are talking about his alleged cheating to be ignored!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sources have shared that Nina is going through it right now — so SOMETHING bad had to have happened, right?! SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via TODAY/Nina Dobrev/Instagram]