Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Were At Odds Over THIS Before Ending Engagement!

Is this really the reason Nina Dobrev and Shaun White broke up after five years together — they weren’t on the same page anymore?

By now, you know the pair called off their engagement. The news came as a shock to many because it was almost two weeks ago that the duo were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the Vampire Diaries alum even posted cozy pictures from their summer together on Instagram. Nina and Shaun appeared to be going strong, but now they are over? Just like that? What happened? While the breakup seemed so sudden to fans, sources claim it wasn’t too surprising! According to Dailymail.com on Thursday, the split was a long time coming! Whaaat!

An insider explained that Nina and Shaun did not see eye to eye about their future. The 39-year-old retired snowboarder reportedly wanted to get married and start a family. The 36-year-old actress desired the same thing, so what’s the issue? It sounds like the former couple differed on WHEN they wanted all that to happen! The source said Nina wanted more time to focus on her career:

“Shaun is retired and has had his last Olympics, he was very ready for marriage and kids and all that comes from that. Nina was on board but also very interested in seeing where her acting career was going to go, as that was and is very important to her.”

This is not to say that Shaun doesn’t also have any career aspirations after he quit professional snowboarding! He is focused on “being an entrepreneur,” per the insider. But at the same time, he’s at a stage in his life where he wants to settle down right now. So their goals ultimately didn’t line up:

“He was gearing up to be a father and wanting that life. As much as they had the same ideals and wanted to enjoy the same ride, they naturally couldn’t come together on a common goal and that was the strain on their relationship.”

Oof. Is this why Nina actually delayed wedding planning all along?

Perezcious readers know Nina and Shaun began dating in 2019. During lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, they moved in together. They were in their own little bubble and fell in love. But once everything reopened, the Degrassi: The Next Generation star and athlete apparently struggled to adjust, and it put a strain on their relationship. The source said:

“They fell in love [during the pandemic] and thrived but once they got out, like many relationships both in the celebrity world and in the real world, something changed. The way people managed their lives, what they thought was important and everything in between became different. And all that takes a toll.”

Why didn’t they throw in the towel back then? Why did they get engaged and start to build a house together if they supposedly weren’t on the same page and things weren’t working? We cannot help but have our doubts about this source’s reasoning. If you look at the timeline of the breakup, it suggests something happened. She went from posting couple-y pics on IG one day to wearing no engagement ring at TIFF and sharing an eyebrow-raising TikTok about 10 other women trying to fix your man next. That doesn’t seem like a case of two people struggling and drifting apart to us! Yes, couples have their issues at times. They could’ve fought over these huge differences throughout their relationship. However, this is giving Shaun cheated on her, as was speculated, and that’s why they broke up!

But according to the source, he and Nina “just kept living day in and day out and not growing as a couple,” and they became “stuck in their own ways.” The insider continued:

“Yes, there was love there, they had an incredible time with each other, but since they weren’t nurturing what they had and growing it into something more, the most logical thing to do was to break up before they ended up hating each other or entering into a loveless marriage.”

The situation reportedly “wasn’t getting better.” Innerestingly, the source noted that “they are both to blame” here. Hmm. They added:

“They were smart enough to get out now while they still are young and while they still can move on from each other without any baggage.”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you buy that they differed on what their future would look like? Or do you believe cheating caused the split? Sound OFF in the comments!

