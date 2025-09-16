Nina Dobrev Is 'Devastated' After Shaun White Breakup -- How She's Getting Through It!

Nina Dobrev is having a hard time now that her engagement to Shaun White has been called off!

As Perezcious readers know, fans were shocked when the longtime couple called things off earlier this month. While some sources are trying to claim they just grew apart, it really seems like something s**tty happened! Nina’s even fanning the flames of rumors that the former snowboarder cheated! Yikes! That would explain why they were posting loved-up pics two days before she appeared without her engagement ring and shortly before the split was announced! Whatever happened, it happened fast!

The duo were together for 5 years and had built a life together, even though they’d been dragging their feet on tying the knot. But the sad thing is, they were finally starting the wedding planning process! Oof!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Monday, a source dished:

“Nina is devastated. They had finally started planning the wedding and things were in motion.”

Yup, that totally supports our theory that something dramatic and unexpected happened! Why start wedding planning — after delaying it for SO long — if you know you’re not on the same page, you know? Some insiders have said they didn’t see eye-to-eye on when they wanted to start a family, for example. The retired athlete wants to get a move on with the next phase of his life, but the actress just isn’t ready to slow down her career yet. This kind of issue can be a huge dealbreaker for relationships. But if they were wedding planning, either they were ignoring the elephant in the room OR something else messed everything up!

The insider pointed out that the breakup is “still very fresh,” but thankfully, The Vampire Diaries star is being “supported by her closest girlfriends, who have been checking in on her.” Good! Breakups aren’t easy — especially if there was cheating involved…

That said, sources are continuing to debunk this speculation, with an insider close to the exes telling the outlet:

“There was no cheating at all during the course of their five-and-a-half-year relationship.”

The source added:

“They were very loyal to each other. Any online speculation that suggests otherwise is ridiculous.”

Then why’d she make that TikTok about 10 women trying to fix a man? Hmm. Something’s feels off, but we’ll see if we ever get the answers…

Reactions? Let us know (below)

[Image via Nina Dobrev/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]