Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Reunite In Miami For First Time Since Breakup

Just two months after shocking fans with their decision to go their separate ways, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reunited for the first time in Miami on Thursday. In pictures obtained by TMZ, the former couple was spotted out for a walk in a park with their golden retriever Tarzan. They appeared to be on good terms while hanging out with their furry son — very good terms.

There’s no evidence yet if Mendes and Cabello are back together again or just keeping their promise to remain besties while also trying to be the best possible co-parents to their doggo following their split. Either way, it’s great to see them out and about on one of their walks again! You can ch-ch-check out the photos of their reunion HERE.

The singers, who first got together back in 2019 after years of friendship, announced their breakup in November, writing in a joint statement on the ‘gram at the time:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Shortly after their announcement, reports came out that their relationship ended up fizzling out and that the Stitches singer first initiated the conversation about calling it quits. A source told E! News that Camila eventually agreed it was for the best, as well. They said:

“[Shawn and Camila] are still in communication and want to be friends. It was not a bad breakup at all. … The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends.”

While neither has further addressed the situation, there have been other hints that he and the Fifth Harmony alum ended things on good terms. After he released his piano ballad It’ll Be Okay, which gave fans insight into the split, Cabello actually offered her support and shared the track on her Insta Story. Wow!

But who knows? Maybe this time away from each other reignited their spark. As they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder! We’ll have to wait and see if Camila and Shawn are destined for each other.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are Camila and Shawn back together, or is this just wishful thinking?

