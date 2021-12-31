Shawn Mendes Admits He’s Having ‘A Hard Time’ With Social Media In Candid Video

Shawn Mendes got vulnerable with his fans.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer opened up to followers while thanking everyone for listening to his new song, It’ll Be Okay, which he released following his split from Camila Cabello. In the candid video posted to Instagram, he confessed to staying away from social media after having difficult time with it lately, explaining:

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, and just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and just kinda telling me what’s going on. You know, I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me, and, you know, a lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m usually using music as like a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just kind of talking with people or thinking about it.”

Mendes continued:

“I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song [‘It’ll Be Okay’], and there lies honestly in it. I just feel so proud of that song and I’m so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it.”

Concluding his post, the Treat You Better crooner expressed:

“I see you guys, and I see how much love you’re giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you.”

Well said. You can ch-ch-check out the entire video from Shawn (below):

His comments come after his former girlfriend announced her own social media break until the end of the year, saying on IG Stories earlier this week:

“going on a lil social media detox till the new year. ‘just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y’all.”

Perhaps, they’re still having a hard time with the breakup too??? In case you missed it, the two announced the end of their relationship back in November, writing in a joint statement at the time:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Thoughts on Shawn’s candid confession? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]