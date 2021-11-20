So This Is The REAL Reason Why Shawn Mendes 'Initiated' His Breakup From Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were getting along so well there for so long… until they really weren’t.

The former Fifth Harmony performer and the solo recording artist surprisingly ended their relationship earlier this week, jointly making the announcement to a shocked set of fans who didn’t expect to hear such bad news at this point.

And now, a source is sharing more details about the now former couple.

Of course, we previously reported on Friday that the relationship sadly “fizzled,” and it sounded from earlier insiders as though things had run their course romantically.

As we’re learning today, though, it would appear that the 23-year-old Canadian-born Mendes was the primary driver of the split, as an insider revealed to E! News (below):

“[Shawn] initiated the conversation.”

That apparently went down last week, and while Camila was reportedly “very upset over the split” after her now-ex-boyfriend indicated he’d prefer to part ways, she eventually came around to the take and “agreed” that it was for the best.

Still, it sounds like it wasn’t super easy for Camila to navigate emotionally in the days after the determination. The insider explained more about that early dynamic, saying:

“It was really hard [for Camila] for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

Well that’s good!

And prior reporting suggesting that the relationship fizzled out more than imploded appears to be correct. In fact, this particular insider is bullish on the whole thing ending smoothly, with hopefully few after-effects and longtime sadness.

They said:

“[Shawn and Camila] are still in communication and want to be friends. It was not a bad breakup at all. … The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends.”

Honestly, that’s a very mature decision on both of their parts!

Of course, the now ex-duo’s joint breakup announcement earlier this week reflected some of that strong symbiosis, even after splitting. As you’ll recall, they posted matching statements to their Instagram Stories accounts back on Wednesday, announcing to the world (below):

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

It would seem that all this insider information is going a long way to confirm that sentiment from the two talented singers!

Obviously, it’s never fun for anybody to go through a breakup, but kudos to Shawn and Camila for handling things in a mature, responsible, healthy way!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

