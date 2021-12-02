Camila Cabello Shows Support For Ex Shawn Mendes' Breakup Song It’ll Be Okay -- Listen HERE!

So much for the Summer Of Love, it’s sad boy winter now!

Shawn Mendes just released his first song after breaking up with Camila Cabello last month — and, damn, is he in his feels!! The 23-year-old dropped the piano ballad It’ll Be Okay on Wednesday, giving fans the first true look into why the former couple of two years called it quits. In the slow jam, the crooner wonders:

“Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?”

Grab some tissues ’cause it gets even more emotional!

He then sings:

“I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide / It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise.”

Despite reports that claimed Shawn was the one to break off the romance, the chorus seems to suggest Camila played a bigger role. Take a look at the lyrics:

“If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay / I will love you either way”

Mendes shared the first clip of the song on Instagram Tuesday and even just a 12-second teaser had fans freaking the f**k out over the candid lyrics. Many took to the comment section of his post to hash out their feelings, writing:

“I know this is gonna hurt so bad.” “HEARTBREAK ERA.” “He always wrote songs about Camila and is still writing songs about her I miss them” “OK CAPITALIZE ON THAT BREAKUP”

Safe to assume everyone’s an emotional mess now that the full song is out! Interestingly, Cabello also shared the song in her IG Story, soo… does that mean she agrees with everything her ex-beau sang?? At the very least, it does suggest that the duo is sticking to their word and going to remain “best friends” despite ending their “romantic relationship.”

Two weeks ago, the Señorita vocalists announced in a joint statement:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. “

As we reported, a source close to the Cinderella lead told E! News following the heartbreaking announcement that the Treat You Better songwriter “initiated the conversation,” though the 24-year-old quickly agreed that was the best thing to do. The insider even insisted this wasn’t a “bad breakup at all,” adding:

“The relationship was getting stale and complacent. And they decided they are better off being friends.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see what else Camila decides to spill in her next song, which we assume is on the way soon! For now, listen to It’ll Be Okay (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

