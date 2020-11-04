Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Officially DOG Parents -- Meet Their Adorable New Pup Tarzan!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just took another huge step in their relationship… by officially becoming dog parents!

The 22-year-old Wonder singer took to Instagram on Tuesday and introduced the adorable new puppy he adopted with his girlfriend, which they’ve affectionately named Tarzan!

Shawn blessed his followers with a carousel of pics and videos from the day the couple brought their sweet pup home. In one clip, Camila is seen cuddling with Tarzan in the back seat of a car as Mendes drives and captures the sweet encounter on his phone. Slightly dangerous driving skills aside, we’re so glad they recorded the adorable moment for us to see!

What a cutie! We’re not entirely sure, but Tarzan definitely looks like he could be a Golden Retriever or Labrador mix. One thing we do know for certain is this canine in 100% precious. Fans and celebs alike, including Miz Hailey Bieber and singer Bazzi flooded the post with supportive comments gushing over the pair’s newest addition.

Again, this is a big step for the couple and it comes just one month after Camila shut down rumors the two had broken up in quarantine with a lovey-dovey post about her man’s new album. A new dog should definitely silence any lingering speculation about their romance — and while some might be exhausted with the pair’s social media presence, we just can’t wait to see more of Tarzan on our feeds!

