What Breakup?! Camila Cabello Toasts Her ‘Love’ Shawn Mendes In Mushy Post!

Don’t believe the rumors, y’all: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still hopelessly in love!

The Fifth Harmony alum took to social media on Wednesday to praise the Canadian crooner following his announcement of his upcoming album, Wonder.

As per usual with these two, the shout-out was exceptionally lovey-dovey — and effectively put to bed the rumors that Camila and Shawn had called it quits over the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Captioning a clip of the 22-year-old’s new music video, the Havana songstress wrote:

“The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.”

Making it clear that her support for Shawn was of the romantic variety, Cami continued:

“My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart ”

For his part, Mendes returned the love by responding with a red heart emoji of his own in the comments section — clear evidence that these two are still exhausted by their adoration for one another.

The Instagram exchange came after the couple — who started dating in July 2019 after years as friends — sparked split rumors in recent months, due to the fact that they haven’t been spotted together nor have been indulging in their usual social media PDA. So we’re glad to see their fiery romance is still burning bright!

Earlier this year, Camila revealed just how overwhelming their feelings for each other can be. When asked by Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 if they planned to make more music together, she said:

“I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties.”

After Hill pressed Cabello about whether the duo were too “busy” to record together, she replied:

“No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you… We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down!”

Hill then quipped, “Too busy in other ways?” — to which the songstress laughed:

“No, no. I meant emotionally! Dang it.”

We’re glad to see that Shawn and Camila are still hot, heavy, and promoting each other’s music!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]