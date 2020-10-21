Shawn Mendes Says ‘Every Song’ He’s Ever Written Is About Camila Cabello — Which Is Kind Of Disturbing If True…

Shawn Mendes can’t help but gush over his muse, Camila Cabello!

Though they’ve been on the quiet side over the last few months (even to the point that some fans thought they had called it quits), a sweet quote from the singer cements that the once super-public couple is definitely stronger than ever!

In the new trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder, the 22-year-old sheds a bit of light onto his relationship with Cabello — and how she’s influenced his music over the years:

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all, they have always been about you.’ She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, ‘They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.'”

Aww, so he was crushing from afar for a WHILE, huh?!

Only… hold on, doesn’t he have a lot of breakup songs? Like, is Aftertaste about her? And Stitches?! Did he write, “you watch me bleed until I can’t breathe,” about his future GF?? And “your bitter heart cold to the touch” described Camila?? Because that would be SERIOUSLY disturbing.

Hopefully he was just being figurative, because if not… boy’s got some problems! LOLz!

As you’ll recall, the couple first collaborated in 2015 on the hit track I Know What You Did Last Summer and later reunited in 2018 for Señorita, before starting their romantic relationship in July 2019. Clearly the Fifth Harmony alum has become extremely important to Shawn in that time as she’s featured several times throughout the trailer.

But this documentary isn’t a romance. In Wonder promises to cover the artist’s recent 104-show world tour, which was “pretty intense” for the musician. At one point he shares struggling to put on a “Superman” facade when he’s just a regular guy:

“This isn’t the story about a famous musician. This is the story about a guy growing up.”

BTW, watch the trailer (below):

So Shawn is implying he’s known for a while that Camila is the one… but when did she know?

Last year, the 23-year-old chatted with Rolling Stone about when she first “bonded” with the Canadian crooner, which was years before they actually became romantically involved:

“During I Know What You Did Last Summer, I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together. Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”

Aww, s’cute!!

We wonder how many of her songs are about him…

Give In Wonder a watch on Netflix starting November 23 to learn even more about the pop power couple!

