Southern Charm Stars Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Split Following Pregnancy Scare -- Because He 'Refused To Commit'!

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have gone their separate ways after two years of dating.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that “it’s over” between the Southern Charm stars. While neither celeb has opened up about the split in their own words, insiders told People that the breakup comes as a result of Shep’s disinterest in being faithful to his lady:

“Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle.”

Oof. That must have been tough for Taylor — but it’s not a complete shock. Shep’s had some infidelity issues in his past. Another source told the outlet that the 27-year-old is heartbroken over the split, adding:

“She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He’ll regret this.”

So sad!

But as mentioned, some fans might have seen this coming from a mile away. Last season during the reunion, Shep admitted that he had been unfaithful after texting with an “old flame” and kissing “a girl in a stairwell.” He insisted “that’s all it was,” seemingly trying to brush off the scandal, but the couple’s co-stars weren’t so sure he’d really be able to change for Taylor’s sake. Earlier this month, Venita Aspen suggested that there was trouble in the water when she told Us:

“I think that the unfortunate thing with them is that Taylor loves Shep more than Shep loves Taylor. And, like, you should never be with a man that doesn’t love you as much as you love him.”

No girl deserves that! The pair had supposedly begun to argue more and more, she continued:

“That’s just the harsh reality from the outside looking in and kind of seeing them like, you know, having their fights or whatever.”

Madison LeCroy also chimed in, insisting that Shep had “made it very clear” that he’s not “that forever guy,” elaborating:

“I mean, at least he’s open and honest about it. But you can’t expect a guy like that to now wanna, like, go get married.”

Shep and Taylor first sparked dating speculation in March 2020. Two months later, they made their romance Instagram official and Taylor even joined the cast of the Bravo series beginning in season 7. Things started off great, the Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author told Us in June:

“We had just started dating and it was basically a honeymoon season. We were just sort of off in the corner doing our own thing and, like, making each other laugh and now she’s, like, fully on the show and is friends — a lot better friends — with everybody, so she really blossoms.”

Cute!

Of course, putting their new fling on screens for all to see caused some unwanted ripple effects, he noted:

“I knew that people were talking about us [as a couple] because I understand how the show works. When you think that, like, you’re the center of attention, you can react in a number of different ways. And sometimes I didn’t navigate that all that well.”

That said, the 42-year-old’s co-stars were quick to fall in love with Taylor, too! Southern Charm alum Landon Clements was won over by the new addition, telling the outlet in June:

“I think [Taylor’s] great. I’ve gotten to spend time with them and I just hope [Shep] doesn’t mess it up. I hope they go the distance. I think she is really, really good for him.”

Aw! One month later and they’re already broken up!

This sudden split may not be a surprise to some people, especially those who have been following the latest season! Shep and Taylor’s romance has continued to be chronicled in season 8 — with a July 7 episode featuring a pregnancy scare. During the dramatic episode, Shep told Austen Kroll:

“I don’t want to have kids right now. But we don’t use protection. I don’t know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good and she’s a big, big part of that.”

Meanwhile, Taylor told cameras in a confessional that she no longer felt like her beau was a “safe bet” when it came to her future because if she were to get pregnant, she’d “want the rightful steps to be taken, which would be marriage.” Tough to find that out now, but it’s better to learn they don’t have the same vision for their future before a child is in the mix!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

