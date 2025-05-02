Sheryl Crow Protested Elon Musk... And An Armed Man Showed Up On Her Property!

Well this is just terrifying!

Sheryl Crow covered Variety on Wednesday, but it wasn’t all about having some fun. The Soak Up The Sun singer shared a harrowing story about her recent protest of Elon Musk — and the scary blowback.

Back on Valentine’s Day, the songstress got rid of her Tesla after the South African’s DOGE took over the government and cut funding to important programs. At the time, she posted a video to Instagram of her car being towed away, shouting out NPR in the caption:

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla. Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

She expected it to ruffle some feathers amongst fans of Elon and the other president, Donald Trump — but she never expected it to go this far! She told Variety an “armed” stranger trespassed onto her property after she posted the video:

“This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed. So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”

Sheryl went on to say living in Tennessee has been “hard” for her because of her progressive views — but she tries to go about things the right way, like reaching out to her representatives:

“Tennessee is a hard place for me. I mean, I struggle. I call my representatives every single morning — Andy Ogles and Marsha Blackburn hear from me every day — because we have to stand up and be vocal and fight for the future for our kids … I do think, ‘Are they laughing?’ But it’s like what Jimmy Carter said: As long as there’s legal bribery, we won’t ever have fair elections. So we have to keep raising our voices and showing up to these organized rallies.”

And before anyone comes in with the “why doesn’t she move?” comments — first off, no one should be forced to another state just to avoid legislators. What kind of freedom is that? Second, she made the tough decision to move to the South amid her cancer battle so she could be closer to family. The If It Makes You Happy singer explained her breakup with cyclist Lance Armstrong played a part in it, as well:

“We all have those moments in our life where we have to pivot. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and I moved here in 2007. I think having come out of a relationship where I thought I was gonna be married and was close to the kids that were gonna be my step kids, then got diagnosed—all three of those things made me reassess. I just looked at it and thought,’ I want to put down roots; I want to have a family.’ My sisters live here, and my family all lived within three hours, and I just decided to start phase two.”

