Sia's Ex Requests The Most INSANE Monthly Spousal Support We've Heard Yet -- To Maintain 'Upper-Class Lifestyle'!

Sia‘s soon-to-be ex-husband has gone absolutely wild in his legal filings! In case you don’t remember, the pop star filed to divorce her husband Dan Bernad less than two years after tying the knot — also just a few days shy of their secret baby’s first birthday. Remember the name Somersault Wonder Bernad making waves earlier this year??

We previously talked about how Sia filed that they split over “irreconcilable differences,” and now Dan is requesting TONS of spousal support after their breakup. Per legal docs obtained by People on Tuesday, the former radiation oncologist filed new court docs in El Lay asking for $250,856 in spousal support PER MONTH! In addition to that, he’s seeking $300,000 for legal fees and $200,000 for forensic accounting fees. Whoa…

Why such a huge sum of money? Well, Dan claims he quit his job as a physician in 2021 to pursue opening a joint ketamine treatment clinic with his estranged wife. Because of this career shift, his medical license expired, something he says the Chandelier singer was fully aware would happen. In 2022, they formed a company together called Modern Medicine, which Sia stopped funding in March 2025. He says he was supposed to still receive salary through July due to a business agreement they made, but ultimately didn’t.

He claims in his filings they lived a “luxurious and upper-class lifestyle” together — spending over $400,000 per month to keep up with all their private jets and luxe vacations. He wrote in his filing:

“We never needed to monitor our living expenses. … I request that the court order Sia to pay me temporary spousal support in the sum of $250,856 per month. Orders are necessary at this time because I am financially dependent on Sia, the breadwinner in our marriage. I have no income and Sia has ceased all funding for Modern Medicine. Sia has the ability to pay me spousal support to maintain our financial status quo … [I] will need to complete several years of training and pass several rigorous exams before I can renew my certification and practice radiation oncology again.”

He also wants the legal and forensic accounting fees to “level the playing field” amid their divorce.

And that’s not all. He also claimed that in March (around the time of the divorce), Sia paid for him to live in a hotel through July 2025. He then moved into his current home, which cost him $100,000 to lease for a year. He requested Sia reimburse him, but says she refused.

Damn… He’s after a lot of money — and just so he can continue living the life of a celebrity?! Wild!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

