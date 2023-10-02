Sia Got A Facelift! LOOK!

Sia’s got a new look, and she ain’t afraid to flaunt it!

On Sunday, the To Be Human songstress made an appearance at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles but surprisingly ditched the signature platinum bob that covered half her face — and the wigs that covered all of it. Instead she wore a slicked-back bun to bare her whole visage. Why, you may ask? Well, because she got a facelift and wanted to show it off!

While presenting Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Medicine, the Australian singer revealed:

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s**t. I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

You can just FEEL the excitement flowing out of her words! She continued:

“I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei facelift’ for anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

The celebrated surgeon returned the praise, calling her “a bright ray of sunshine,” adding how “grateful” he is for their friendship.

So sweet! What a total love fest! Sia is clearly feeling pretty Unstoppable — which we’re sure is a nice change of pace for her. See her new look (below):

Sia shows off facelift after years of hiding her face: I don’t ‘lie about s–t!’ https://t.co/e3WcfMEP2m pic.twitter.com/U2Pyck6naS — New York Post (@nypost) October 2, 2023

It’s not exactly clear when the 47-year-old underwent the procedure, but just last month in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, she shared that she couldn’t get out of bed for “three years” because she was so “depressed” following her divorce from ex-husband Erik Anders Lang. In that interview she explained that for a time those face-covering wigs helped her to feel like she was “in a little bubble.” Safe from the world.

And back in 2014, when she was first blowing up as a pop star with Chandelier and Elastic Heart, she told Chris Connelly on Nightline that she specifically adopted those wigs in the first place because she didn’t “want to be critiqued about the way that [she looks] on the internet.” It seems like maybe she had some specific things she thought needed fixing??

Well, we’re glad she’s feeling the confidence now! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via WENN]