Simone Biles' Husband Def Won't Forget Who She Is Now -- Not With This Tattoo!

Remember when Simone Biles‘ husband said he’d never heard of her before they started dating? Like Jonathan Owens, a pro athlete himself, somehow just couldn’t remember the most famous gymnast in the world? Well, he can’t ever forget now! From now on, you might say he’ll know her like the back of his hand!

Simone posted a pic holding the Chicago Bears safety’s hand on Saturday, showing off his latest accessory praising all things Simone. He got her initial tattooed on his marriage ring finger!

See the fresh ink (below)!

Awww! This is just the latest proof Jonathan is — for all his bravado — actually an extremely supportive husband, cheering on his girl as she prepares for the 2024 Olympics.

See, now that’s the kind of spousal support we like to see!

[Image via Simone Biles/Instagram.]