Pregnant Disney Star Skai Jackson's Boyfriend Arrested After Trying To Flee From Cops!

Not the pregnancy update fans might have hoped for…

Skai Jackson‘s baby daddy was arrested on Wednesday afternoon — apparently after trying and failing to flee the cops!

An arrest report obtained by TMZ on Thursday stated that police in Cincinnati, Ohio tried to arrest Deondre Burgin on a juvenile parole violation warrant — but he ran off! Cops chased him until he fell, cutting his left cheek. Damn. Officers then wrestled him to the ground and cuffed him — and this was all caught on video!

Take a look:

Law enforcement sources told the outlet Burgin was cited for misdemeanor obstruction of official business and has already been released.

This arrest comes amid an already busy week for him. He made headlines for a disturbing post bout the Jessie star, writing on his Facebook account (under the name Yerkky Yerkky):

“on wopp im salty i got this dumb ass Disney Chanel bitch pregnant I hate this h*e”

WTF.

Interestingly, the actress and her mother already defended him for that one, insisting his account was hacked. News first broke that the former child star was preggers in August when she was arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident with her partner. She denied anything violent happening and the case was dropped by the LA County District Attorney’s Office. She confirmed the baby news on Tuesday when stepping out to show off her bump.

It’s not great to see things remain so messy with the law for these two. Hopefully, this is the last of those troubles…

Thoughts? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Disney Channel/YouTube & Skai Jackson/Snapchat]

Nov 15, 2024 15:25pm PDT

