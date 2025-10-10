Small Business Has The Most ADORABLE Reaction To Finding Out Taylor Swift Wore One Of Their Necklaces!

This is so heartwarming!

Taylor Swift made a couple small business owners’ day when she wore one of their custom vintage pieces in an interview! A jewelry brand called 100 Ways shared a video to TikTok on Wednesday celebrating the pop star’s fashion choice — as she chose to wear them on Apple Music! But the video is especially cute because it captures the moment they found out on camera!

In the video, two jewelers at a desk call for their coworker Charlie. One of them then says:

“We actually have huge news! We think that Taylor Swift ordered from us a month ago.”

To which Charlie excitedly replies:

“WHAT?”

They then get together and ask where their other coworker Colleen is, as the first jeweler explains:

“Someone sent us an email, and was like, ‘this [necklace] looks familiar’.”

And what do you know, it seems like it could be one of their pieces! See the necklace for yourself (below):

Beautiful! And we already know she loves checking out independent jewelers — it’s how Travis Kelce found her engagement ring! Their reaction to this “surreal, pinch me moment” is just SO cute, too! Watch!

@100ways.jewelry The moment our team realized our vintage pieces might have found someone very special???? What a surreal, pinch-me moment for everyone here. Every jewel we carry has a story, and sometimes those stories see the most magical next chapters ???? P.S we think our boss is a bit of a Swiftie….???? @Taylor Swift #thelifeofashowgirltaylorswift #taylornation ♬ original sound – 100 Ways Jewelry

Aww…

On Instagram, the Vancouver-based jewelry brand also shouted out T-Swizzle. In their post, they explained more about what the necklace actually is — and how they turned this pre-loved piece into something timeless:

“Hey @taylorswift, we love a 1883 hallmarked gold watch fob chain styled as a necklace too We had one in our collection just like yours. Coincidence? We hope not! Big thank you to our Swiftie client who sent us this sighting of our jewels in the wild, we made wishes on all the stars for this. You caught us off our guard, Taylor!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 100 Ways Jewelry (@100waysjewelry)

So sweet!

100 Ways describes themselves as a business that gives vintage and antique jewelry new lives as “an unparalleled catalogue of original and timeless pieces that cater to any taste and style”. They say they make jewelry “that maximizes access and minimizes footprint – while ultimately fostering powerful, memorable moments of delight and joy”. How wonderful!

Repurposed vintage jewelry is definitely up Tay’s alley, too! We bet is WAS theirs!

This is so cool! We can’t imagine the excitement flowing through that room when everyone found out. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

