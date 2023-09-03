Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Is In Hospice Care With Only Days To Live After Liver Failure Diagnosis

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, is on his deathbed.

According to TMZ on Sunday, a manager for the 56-year-old musician revealed he has left the hospital and is now receiving hospice care at home. The rep revealed, the All Star artist reached the final stage of liver failure after struggling with alcohol addiction throughout his life. Since leaving the hospital, the outlet reported that friends and family have visited Steve for the past few days since he likely “has only a week or so to live.”

Rep Robert Hayes confirmed the hospice news to CBS News Sunday, saying he’s being cared for by his fiancé at this time:

“My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

This news comes after Steve retired from music in 2021 shortly after a troubling and controversial incident where he slurred his speech, yelled at the audience, and appeared to give the Nazi salute at one point. He said at the time:

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with. To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

At the time, sources told TMZ he was battling several medical issues, including cardiomyopathy, heart failure, and Wernicke’s encephalopathy. He was also battling substance addiction, which reportedly led to his declining state. Sad stuff.

At this time, the band has not addressed Steve’s band. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

