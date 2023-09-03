Jimmy Buffett’s Cause Of Death Revealed

More details have come out about the tragic passing of music legend Jimmy Buffett.

ICYMI, his team announced on social media over the weekend that the 76-year-old “peacefully” died on Friday “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.” What led to his sudden passing was unknown at the time. However, Jimmy had been dealing with a mysterious health issue these past few years that caused him to cancel a few shows. Other than that, no further details were given to the public – until now.

According to an official obituary on his website, the 76-year-old Margaritaville singer died following a four-year battle with skin cancer, specifically Merkel cell carcinoma. Awful. The statement read:

“The beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island on Friday September 1, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July.”

Heartbreaking. For those who don’t know, the Mayo Clinic says Merkel cell carcinoma is a very rare skin cancer that “usually appears as a flesh-colored or bluish-red nodule, often on your face, head or neck” and grows quickly, spreading to other parts of the body. As for how one gets it? The outlet notes that typically “long-term sun exposure or a weak immune system may increase your risk of developing Merkel cell carcinoma.”

We continue to send our love and support to his friends and family as they mourn this loss.

