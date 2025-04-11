Hudson River Helicopter Crash Kills CEO's Family Of 5, Who Were On A Birthday Trip

We have more information on that devastating helicopter crash outside New York City.

In case you didn’t see the news, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, a helicopter crashed down in the Hudson River — just west of the metropolis, closer to the New Jersey side of the shore. Early reports were devastating enough: six fatalities, including children. But now we have confirmed reports from law enforcement — the victims were a family of five and the pilot.

The terrifying video caught of the ordeal shows the aircraft seemingly just falling apart midair before plummeting into the water. See for yourself (below):

Six people were killed Thursday when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near Lower Manhattan, authorities told ABC News. https://t.co/uZkWVvuDIt pic.twitter.com/Iz92x4aVjj — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2025

The pilot has not yet been identified, but the family of five has been, according to what city officials told People. CEO of Siemens Mobility‘s Rail Infrastructure division Agustin Escobar was taking a helicopter tour alongside his wife Merce Camprubi Montal and their three children.

The mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, revealed they were in town for the mom’s 40th birthday — and confirmed the sad news that all three of the children were under the age of 11:

“The Husband was here for a business trip + the family flew out to extend the trip a couple days in NYC. They were celebrating the mom’s 40th bday with the tourist helicopter flight yesterday. The kids were all 11yo and younger. The brother in law is flying in this AM + we are working with ME to expedite release of the family to fly back to Spain. Take a moment today + think about this family + your family.”

A little context + I’m sharing this bc life moves quick + we don’t always think about the fact it is unpredictable + extremely fragile. On the helicopter crash. The Husband was here for a business trip + the family flew out to extend the trip a couple days in NYC. They were… https://t.co/E22Y6fM3B3 — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) April 11, 2025

So heartbreaking… This poor family.

While speaking to WNYW, New York mayor Eric Adams said it wasn’t only the mom’s birthday, but one of the children’s, as well. They were due to turn 8 the day after the crash. He said in his statement:

“So this is probably part of the normal tourist attraction of seeing the city from the skyline. But it’s just a real unfortunate situation. And our heart goes out to the family members.”

Roland Busch, the CEO of Siemens took to X (Twitter) to share his condolences, writing:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Agustin Escobar, and his beloved family. Agustin was the CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Agustin’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will miss him and his family immensely.”

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Agustin Escobar, and his beloved family. Agustin was the CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Agustin's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult… — Roland Busch (@BuschRo) April 11, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating this incident alongside the National Transportation Safety Board. So far they have confirmed the helicopter was a Bell 206 aircraft. As far as the crash goes, however, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the cause still seems to be a mystery. She said the helicopter “lost control and hit the water just a few feet off the coast of Pier A Park in Hoboken”.

The CEO of the tour company, New York Helicopter Tours LLC, Michael Roth said to the New York Post he’s “devastated” over the incident.

So sad. Our heart is with the victims’ families and loved ones. May they rest in peace.

