Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ally Lewber Details James Kennedy’s Domestic Violence Arrest For The First Time MGK Takes Brian Austin Green 'Child Actor' Dig To The Next Level! The Sad Reason Taylor Swift's Friendship With Ex-Bestie Jaime King Fizzled... Pedro Pascal Responds To Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumors By HILARIOUSLY Defining 3-Hour Dinner Date!  Taylor Swift Not Speaking To ANOTHER Famous Friend!?  Ben Foster & Laura Prepon Divorce Just Got MESSY! He's Accusing Her Of 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct' -- She Says... Telemundo Kansas City Reporter Adan Manzano’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Police Charge Woman For His Murder! Jax Taylor DEFENDS Ex Brittany Cartwright After Revealing His Drug Problem! Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Arrested After Altercation With Ex-Husband -- But She Claims HE Attacked HER! Lisa Vanderpump Knew ‘Something Was Awry’ With Jax Taylor -- But Had No Idea He Struggled With Cocaine Addiction! Really???  Brittany Cartwright Defends Staying With Jax Taylor Despite 'Irreparable Damage' His Addiction Was Causing! Jax Taylor Finally Admits He's Been Doing Cocaine For Years, But Swears He's Now Sober...ish -- See Brittany Cartwright's Blistering Response!

Blind Items

Blind Item: Spicy Booze News!

Perez Hilton Blind Item Graphic

What spicy content creator and rapper is planning to start some beer soon? “Yes, her dramas are very calculated. She hasn’t gotten a lot of attention the past couple to weeks, so she told her team she’s going to pick a new target. They’ve tried to dissuade her. She’s got a new team around her and they don’t want her to be known for just fighting with others. But that’s who she is.”

Think U know who?? Let us know in the comments!

 

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 08, 2025 19:10pm PDT

Share This