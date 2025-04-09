Blind Item: Spicy Booze News!

What spicy content creator and rapper is planning to start some beer soon? “Yes, her dramas are very calculated. She hasn’t gotten a lot of attention the past couple to weeks, so she told her team she’s going to pick a new target. They’ve tried to dissuade her. She’s got a new team around her and they don’t want her to be known for just fighting with others. But that’s who she is.”

Think U know who?? Let us know in the comments!