Stacey Dash’s Estranged Husband Claims She Hypnotized Him Into Marrying Her! FOR REAL!

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrity splits get really nasty as they play out in the public eye, often with accusations of infidelity thrown left and right — but this might be the first time we’ve heard anyone use hypnotism as an excuse to bounce!!

Stacey Dash and estranged husband Jeffrey Marty are still hammering out the details of their divorce, and according to the Clueless star’s fourth husband, the two should have never tied the knot in the first place, claiming he was hypnotized into saying “I Do” when they wed back in April 2018. Wait, seriously?!

Related: Todd Chrisley Denies Plastic Surgery After IMPOSSIBLY Youthful New Look!

According to a new TMZ report, Marty, who’s a practicing lawyer, filed court documents asking a judge to annul his marriage to Dash. He accused the pair only got hitched because Stacey’s pastor allegedly “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that is was God’s will” for them to become man and wife just 10 days before their wedding ceremony.

Jeffrey said he was not able to fully consent to the idea because the clergy used “hypnotic prayer techniques” to make the decision for him, though he did not go into detail about how the techniques were allegedly used.

It’s not uncommon for serious couples considering marriage to seek counseling from their respective religious institutions, but he’s making it sound like this was far from the case. Then what were they doing there, anyway? Was this a regular Sunday service that got completely out of hand or what?

For the record, the 53-year-old actress and her attorneys did not admit to the hypnotism claims. Instead, they noted how Jeffrey didn’t show any unusual signs about his mental state at the time. It is worth adding though that after the pair got married, the noted Republican’s manager, Kerry Jones, told Page Six the lovebirds wanted to keep their sudden ceremony “on the D.L. [down low],” and reportedly did not know how or when they met, nor why the wedding was so low-key. Those claims about being in the sunken place don’t sound as far-fetched now, do they? We’re only kidding, but that’s quite a quote!

All things considered, Stacey is on board with the idea of annulling their nuptials and putting this chapter behind them for good. Probably for the best, too! Between their contentious domestic violence altercation last Fall which ended with the star getting booked for assault, and the conflicting reports that followed suggesting Marty’s family played foul in regards to the arrest, we’d say it’s high time they cut this one short and move on with their lives.

Reactions to this wild story, Perezcious readers? Share your reactions with us (below) in the comments!

[Image via WENN/Instar/YouTube]