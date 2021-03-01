Stassi Schroeder Gets Candid About Her Body Image Issues 7 Weeks After Giving Birth

Stassi Schroeder opened up about her postpartum body image issues.

The Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram on Saturday to share an OOTD mirror selfie, where she admitted in a lengthy caption that she “thought it would be way easier to bounce back” after giving birth to her daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but it’s been 7 weeks since I gave birth and my maternity jeans are still the only ones that fit me. I’m also wearing spanx to hold in what looks like a 4 month pregnant belly.”

In the candid post, the Next Level Basic author continued:

“I thought it would be way easier to bounce back, and everyday I wake up like a kid on Christmas morning hoping that when I look in the mirror, I’m going to see my pre-pregnant body once again, and that obvs never happens. But also how f**ked up is it that I’m so obsessed with bouncing back when my body has just made, housed, and delivered a baby?”

Early last month, Schroeder and husband Beau Clark welcomed their first child together. However, since the birth of her little one, the reality star revealed that her body issues “consume my thoughts about 97% of the day, and it is a major hole I struggle to dig myself out of.” The new momma further said:

“We’re told we have to eat enough calories to breastfeed but don’t overdo it because then we won’t get our bodies back. All the while I’m trying to stay mentally and emotionally healthy for my baby, my husband, and myself.”

Schroeder went on to say how she has received a bunch of advice from followers, many of whom suggested the TV personality give herself some grace. But the ex-Bravo star admitted that she didn’t know how.

“I truly don’t know how to give myself grace and that’s a depressing fact. I also feel like an a–hole for complaining about my body when I was given the most perfect baby. Totally wish I wasn’t so vain, but unfortunately, I am. All I can say is thank the lord shirt jackets are in. Hope this helped at least one other postpartum mama feel a little less alone today. On a positive note, my Chanel slingbacks fit.”

In the comments, the Straight Up with Stassi podcast host received a ton of support from her followers and friends, including former co-star Katie Maloney. The 34-year-old wrote:

“You are beautiful!!!!”

Brittany Cartwright, who is currently pregnant, also called her “gorgeous,” while husband Jax Taylor added that Schroeder looked “amazing.” Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman commented with:

“You look beautiful. Give yourself a break because it takes time to feel like yourself again. Just enjoy this moment with your sweet girl because it goes by so fast.”

The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast host, Lauryn Evarts, added:

“I wish I didn’t stress so much about my body postpartum- I feel like I wasted energy stressing. does come off, it’s just slowwww which I feel like is meant to teach us something? But it would be fucking nice if the guy could get pregnant & take on some of the weight, honestly brutal. You look beautiful.”

We cannot thank Stassi enough for opening up about her body image issues after giving birth. It’s such a relatable and real struggle that all women go through, and we are glad to hear from a celeb about it! What do U think about Stassi’s raw post about her postpartum body? Let us know in the comments (below)!

