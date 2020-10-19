Got A Tip?

Steph Curry Claps Back At Haters Trashing Wife Ayesha’s New Blonde Look!

steph curry claps back at ayesha curry's haters over blonde look

These days, sometimes a dramatic hair transformation is as exciting as celeb news gets — as most events are still shut down, and people are staying socially distanced. But that can be a double-edged sword for the star in question!

For instance, when Ayesha Curry debuted a new ‘do on Instagram, fans were NOT having it.

The 31-year-old posed for a cute Boomerang late Sunday night showing off some new blonde locks with her NBA All-Star husband Steph Curry. She captioned the post:

“Mom goes blonde (temporarily).”

Mom goes blonde (temporarily).

What a wildly different look!

Some fans were understandably shocked by the transformation — with some even admitting they thought the baller was hanging out with a new woman! Ha! However, not all of that was complimentary…

Mostly commenters pointed out that the mother of three looked pretty… well, white.

Comments included:

“I was wondering who this white woman was with Steph curry ahahhaha…..smh Im mad at myself. Was ready to fight for ayesha.”

“I thought she was a white woman !”

“Girl I thought u were a white girl”

“Wig is weak Sis”

“White girl look during BLM movement

“Really thought that was Cameron Diaz for a moment”

One follower wrote:

“Also… the nose too. Contour or nose job? That’s why you look so different to us. The hair & the nose.”

The Seasoned Life author replied to that nose job comment by explaining:

“fun Instagram filter

It’s always an Instagram filter, isn’t it?

ayesha curry blonde IG story
Is that you, Ayesha? LOLz. / (c) Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Luckily, Ayesha had one big supporter of the new look — and his opinion is probably the one that matters the most at the end of the day! Her husband voiced his endorsement and poked fun at the haters, commenting:

“You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping

Ha!

Steph’s comment seemed to get a laugh from his wife, too, who responded:

“Whyyyyyy are you like this?!!!! I can’t. Whyyyyy

Awww! These two are seriously adorable together.

Steph wasn’t the only one who came out in favor of the blonde — the post also got positive feedback from Ciara, Gabrielle Union, and Christina Milian, among others.

ayesha curry blonde positive IG comments
Some more supporters of the blonde look. / (c) Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Blondes may have more fun, but truthfully Ayesha is gorgeous in any hue! And probably having more fun than all her haters combined, spending time with a man who will have her back AND make her laugh!

You do you, gurl!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Ayesha Curry/Instagram]

Oct 19, 2020 12:16pm PDT

