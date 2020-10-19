Steph Curry Claps Back At Haters Trashing Wife Ayesha’s New Blonde Look!

These days, sometimes a dramatic hair transformation is as exciting as celeb news gets — as most events are still shut down, and people are staying socially distanced. But that can be a double-edged sword for the star in question!

For instance, when Ayesha Curry debuted a new ‘do on Instagram, fans were NOT having it.

The 31-year-old posed for a cute Boomerang late Sunday night showing off some new blonde locks with her NBA All-Star husband Steph Curry. She captioned the post:

“Mom goes blonde (temporarily).”

What a wildly different look!

Some fans were understandably shocked by the transformation — with some even admitting they thought the baller was hanging out with a new woman! Ha! However, not all of that was complimentary…

Mostly commenters pointed out that the mother of three looked pretty… well, white.

Comments included:

“I was wondering who this white woman was with Steph curry ahahhaha…..smh Im mad at myself. Was ready to fight for ayesha.” “I thought she was a white woman !” “Girl I thought u were a white girl” “Wig is weak Sis” “White girl look during BLM movement ” “Really thought that was Cameron Diaz for a moment”

One follower wrote:

“Also… the nose too. Contour or nose job? That’s why you look so different to us. The hair & the nose.”

The Seasoned Life author replied to that nose job comment by explaining:

“fun Instagram filter “

It’s always an Instagram filter, isn’t it?

Luckily, Ayesha had one big supporter of the new look — and his opinion is probably the one that matters the most at the end of the day! Her husband voiced his endorsement and poked fun at the haters, commenting:

“You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping “

Ha!

Steph’s comment seemed to get a laugh from his wife, too, who responded:

“Whyyyyyy are you like this?!!!! I can’t. Whyyyyy “

Awww! These two are seriously adorable together.

Steph wasn’t the only one who came out in favor of the blonde — the post also got positive feedback from Ciara, Gabrielle Union, and Christina Milian, among others.

Blondes may have more fun, but truthfully Ayesha is gorgeous in any hue! And probably having more fun than all her haters combined, spending time with a man who will have her back AND make her laugh!

You do you, gurl!

