Suki Waterhouse Says Ex Bradley Cooper Broke Her Heart In Shady TikTok!

Something tells us this has been building up for a long time…

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper broke up way back in 2015, after two years of dating. But at that time the technology didn’t exist for her to so succinctly and subtly shade the Silver Linings Playbook star.

But this week, in a now-deleted TikTok video, Suki got a little bit of that spite out. In a selfie vid using the “Bearded Cutie” filter — that gave her icy blue eyes and 5 0’clock shadow similar to BCoop’s signature look — she noted the similarity, captioning the video:

“Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart.”

Awww. Is this the first time she’s publicly said how hard the split hit her?

In case there was any doubt which heartbreaker she was talking about — many fans worried she was revealing a breakup with on-again, off-again boyfriend Robert Pattinson — she clarified by responding to a comment. A follower wrote:

“Bradley Cooper besties. “

And Suki gave the comment a thumbs up! Case closed! Get a peek at the evidence AND the since-removed video of Suki looking her Bradliest (below):

Suki Waterhouse dragging Bradley Cooper on tiktok is iconic pic.twitter.com/ytO0L4v8Iz — Kate (@KateThornley3) January 27, 2022

In case you don’t recall how her heart got broken in the first place… It was reported that Bradley ended the relationship because he wanted to start a family, but Suki — only 24 years old at the time — wasn’t ready. A source told E! News:

“She loves Bradley and he loves her but she’s so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom.”

He was spotted the very next month on a date with Irina Shayk, with whom he pretty quickly did have a child. So it seems like that was spot on. And of course, Bradley didn’t really have to slow down his own career to have a child…

Meanwhile, Suki did indeed go on to cultivate a rather rich acting career in indie films such as The Bad Batch, Assassination Nation, and Seance and TV shows like The White Princess. As mentioned above she’s been dating R-Patz on-and-off since 2018. So we guess the breakup worked out for everyone in the end. Though clearly Suki still has some inner demons — and inner Bearded Cuties — to work out about it.

