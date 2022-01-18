Bradley Cooper Talks Finally Showing His Penis In Nightmare Alley: 'It Was Pretty Heavy'

Nightmare Alley got a mostly positive response from critics… but also made about zero dollars at the box office. (For some reason Disney, which now owns Searchlight Pictures, opened it up against their own Sony collaboration, Spider-Man: No Way Home.)

So that’s how, even weeks after it opened, so few people have realized that Guillermo Del Toro‘s gritty noir throwback features a beautiful gift to the world: Bradley Cooper‘s peen.

Photo: Alex Pettyfer Put His Peen On Display In Anniversary Pic With Wife Toni Garrn!

Yes, the A Star Is Born filmmaker, who plays a carnival worker following his ambition to truly depraved depths, goes full frontal early in the movie. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Kim Masters on her KCRW show The Business on Friday, BCoop talks about wanting to lay it all bare for the Oscar-winning director:

“Because the content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, in order to do it in a real way, it demanded that we’d be naked emotionally and soulfully.”

And not just soulfully! He added:

“It really is akin to putting on a miner’s kit, hat and flashlight, and looking at each other and then going down in the tunnel, knowing that you may be excavating a route that won’t ever get you to the end that day but you come back up and go down again the next day.”

Except for that one day, in which it was more akin to taking off your miner’s hat — and everything else.

In a scene in which he takes a bath in front of Toni Collette, Bradley has to be completely naked for some length… of time. He called the decision to do his first nude scene “a big deal” — but he felt it was critical to the script:

“I remember reading in the script and thinking, he’s a pickled punk in that bathtub and it’s to story. You have to do it.”

He never pushed back against it though, as he put it, “because there was nothing gratuitous about it. It was to story.” It turned out to be an even bigger deal to go through with it!

“I can still remember that day just to be naked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day. It was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was pretty heavy.”

We bet! But we mean, you get used to lugging it around all day, right? Oh, he meant emotionally heavy! LOLz!

Nightmare Alley isn’t the only awards contender that’s got a male nude scene this year either! Get ready for your Oscar pool by also checking out Benedict Cumberbatch‘s member in Power of the Dog and Simon Rex‘s red rocket in, well, Red Rocket.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Searchlight Pictures/YouTube.]