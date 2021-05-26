HEMP SEEDS?? Fans Scared For Summer Walker's Baby After Seeing Child's Size & Diet

Fans are very concerned about Summer Walker’s newborn!

Over the past few years, the Over It songstress has sparked some criticism on social media for spreading xenophobic conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and promoting a non-traditional lifestyle that many feel is actually unhealthy — like using a “washing bowl” instead of taking showers.

Last year, the 25-year-old put mothers who feed their babies infant formula in her crosshairs, writing on Instagram:

“Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s**t. Throw some real fruits/veggies in a blender and give it to them.”

Explaining how much cheaper it was to feed a baby fruit instead of formula, the Atlanta-based artist added:

“A pear [is] 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don’t understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1 pear 43 [cents], Meal 2 apple 74 [cents], Meal 3 peas 50 [cents], $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it’s cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks.”

Well, now the performer has a child of her own, and critics seized the opportunity to call her out for what many felt was neglectful parenting.

It went down on Tuesday, when the musician uploaded a pic of herself holding her newborn, who was born in late March, according to fan pages. Many critics expressed worry over the baby’s small size, with users crying:

“Chile I’m praying for Summer Walker and her baby [because] WTF is this s**t?????” “This whole Summer Walker baby situation is not even funny. Is this not possible negligence? Why are y’all laughing .” “Not y’all acting like people need to have kids to know it’s wrong for summer walker to feed her child rain drops and leaves” “summer walker standing outside in the hood with her bra and panties on holding that baby like it’s a grocery bag is not something i was expecting to see today” “Summer Walker said you can feed a family of 4 for a week with a pack of Kool-Aid & some breadsticks & y’all thought it was funny. Now y’all are shocked she’s feeding her newborn hemp seed & saying breast milk is bad for babies. Quit making these people famous “

When Summer’s fans claimed critics were overreacting, one user pointed out the starlet was feeding her baby honey — which, as many parents know, is one thing babies younger than 1 should NOT be given to eat, as it can cause infant botulism.

Y’all in the comments talking about “use common sense obviously she wouldn’t feed her baby that” clearly have never heard anything summer Walker has said bc common sense is one thing she does not have ????. https://t.co/gNpmWq3L2W — marie????⁷ is doing mcat prep and failing (@goldihobi) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, other social media users urged child protective services to check on the baby, writing:

“I just know summer walker not really feeding her baby seeds honey & shrooms…CPS go get that baby before I do it” “Why in the hell is Summer Walker feeding her baby essential oils with a side of twigs? Somebody’s please call CPS its an emergency“

Yet unsurprisingly, Summer is unbothered by the criticism. She responded to the backlash on her IG Stories, writing:

“yall: POST THE BABY BITCH WE WANNA SEE! also y’all: roasting a baby [whose] face you can’t even see. lol make it make sense. In conclusion mf’s is weird and I will never post my baby so stop asking.”

“Roasting a baby”?? For voicing health concerns?

While there’s definitely a lot of celeb mommy-shaming online, these critics actually do make a point. If Summer really is feeding her baby foods that doctors say can cause serious health problems, that’s something that shouldn’t be ignored. We hope someone gets to the bottom of this for the sake of her infant.

What are YOUR thoughts on this, Perezcious readers?

