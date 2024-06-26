How Suri Cruise's New Name Is A Sweet Tribute To Her Mom Katie Holmes Amid Ongoing Estrangement From Dad Tom!

Suri Cruise is honoring her momma Katie Holmes with her new name!

During her high school graduation last week, the 18-year-old made a statement by dropping her absent father Tom Cruise‘s last name, instead going by Suri Noelle. Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, a source explained that the new moniker was chosen to “praise her mother,” too! They detailed:

“She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name.”

How sweet!

Related: Tom Seen With His & Nicole Kidman’s Kids In First Photo In 15 Years!

The name change was also made because the teenager “wants her own identity,” especially as she starts charting her own path. The insider said the less-known last name will hopefully help Suri “avoid the paparazzi” and allow her to “start fresh at college.” Which is understandable! (FYI, she’ll seemingly be attending Carnegie Mellon in the fall.)

As mentioned, this was not the first time Suri used her new name. Last week at her high school graduation, she went by Suri Noelle — while her famous father was absent from the event and instead over in London preparing to go to the Eras Tour the very next night. Oof.

Per the source, Suri also went by the updated name in the December playbill for her high school performance of The Addams Family: A New Musical, in which she played Morticia Addams. So, this has been something she’s been transitioning into for a while! That said, it’s unclear if she has legally changed her name.

This comes after over a decade of being estranged from the Top Gun star following her parents’ divorce. He’s reportedly not allowed to have contact with his daughter because she is not a Scientologist. It’s really no surprise that Suri is further distancing herself from the actor, but it certainly shuts down any hope for a future reconciliation! Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]