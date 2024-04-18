Tom Cruise 'Does Not Exist' To Daughter Suri As She Turns 18 Years Old

Suri Cruise has no intentions of reconnecting with her dad now that she’s an adult!

Sorry to make all you feel old, but Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ daughter is official 18 as of Thursday, April 18!! Time flies!!

As Perezcious readers know, ever since her parents’ divorce in 2012, the celebrity kid has been almost completely estranged from the Top Gun star. They’ve hardly seen each other since, with the last public sighting all the way back in 2013! This is supposedly because the actor is “not allowed” to have a relationship with his child — because she’s not a Scientologist like him. Jeez.

Now that Suri is all grown up and officially capable of making her own decisions, will she try to reconcile?! Nope!

The only big change coming from her milestone birthday on Thursday? Her momma can no longer count on her ex’s child support payments, reportedly worth $400,000 a year. Not gonna lie, that’s probably going to hurt! But not enough to have Suri cozying up to the Mission: Impossible lead for more financial security in the future.

According to DailyMail.com sources, the teen doesn’t plan to reconnect with her dad whatsoever — and doesn’t care about his fame or wealth. An insider bluntly dished:

“Tom does not exist to her.”

Dang.

The insider went on to detail the dynamic, saying:

“Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything.”

They added:

“She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother.”

Whoa. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised given their rocky history, but it’s still so sad! Tom clearly checked out of her life a long time ago, and these feelings are set in stone! And all while Kirsten Dunst still gets a cake from him every year…

As for Suri’s future? She wants nothing to do with her parents’ lives in Hollywood and is instead interested in pursuing a career in fashion. Insiders say she’s “leaning towards” studying the subject in schools in the NYC area to be close to the Dawson’s Creek alum. One noted:

“She’s currently weighing up her options for the future. But she plans on remaining a private citizen.”

Sounds like she has a bright future ahead of herself… and it’ll be very free of her father! Oof. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

